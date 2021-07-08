Elsa brings heavy rain, flooding to the Isles

Tropical Storm Elsa suddenly veered right Wednesday evening, bringing it closer to the Golden Isles and delivering a deluge that flooded downtown Brunswick and elsewhere while spawning a powerful tornado in Camden County, forecasters said.

Drenching rain bands stalled over Glynn County for several hours into late-night Wednesday as the storm’s path shifted from north to northeasterly after crossing the Florida/Georgia state line that afternoon, said Alec Eaton, director of the Glynn County Emergency Management.

The storm delivered nearly 7 inches of rain in some places, putting Newcastle Street in downtown Brunswick under water for a time, as well as Albany Street, the College Park community and elsewhere in the city. With Elsa’s eye passing closer to the Georgia coast than expected, the storm brought sustained winds of up to 36 mph and wind gusts as high as 58 mph along Glynn County’s barrier islands, said Ben Nelson, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.

A tornado touched down at 5:44 p.m. in Camden County near the Kings Bay Naval Station, packing winds of up to 128 mph that damaged recreational vehicles and flipped trucks, Nelson said.

County and city police, fire-rescue and utility personnel remained on alert throughout the night at the Glynn County Emergency Operations Center, Eaton said. Officials received more than 20 reports of downed trees, and several calls about downed utility lines and power outages throughout the county, Eaton said.

Georgia Power emergency workers stationed at the county EOC responded as quickly as possible to power outage reports, he said.

“With Georgia Power right here, we were able to quickly coordinate,” Eaton told The News. “We were working throughout the night to restore power all over the county, from St. Simons Island to Brunswick and in northern parts of the county.

“We got some knee-deep flooding in certain areas, particularly in Brunswick. It was ankle deep in the hospital parking lot,” added Eaton, referring to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital on Parkwood Drive.

Power returned quicker to some areas than others. Residents on Yacht Road at Troupe Creek lost power for 16.5 hours when a tree toppled onto utility wires during the height of the storm Thursday.

Elsa moved due north as it crossed into Georgia near Valdosta, but the storm suddenly shifted its path to a northeasterly trek from there. It eventually trudged through southeast Georgia near neighboring Waycross to the west of here, but not before stalling over Glynn County for several hours around high tide. High tide occurred at 7:35 p.m. on St. Simons Island.

Elsa’s new path put Coastal Georgia in the quadrant just northeast of the storm’s eye, placing the Golden Isles in the path of powerful weather movements swinging up from the southwest. Tropical storms spin counterclockwise. The northeast quadrant of a tropical system often receives the brunt of a storm’s force.

The county and the National Weather Service sent out notices of tornado warnings and flood watches via radio, internet and other media as the storm heightened.

“It just continued to shift to the right until it was over Waycross from about 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., which put us in the path of that powerful corner of the storm,” Eaton said. “It just goes to show you that the cone of uncertainty is just that. Then the storm stalled and we were getting flash flood warnings from the National Weather Service. But we had our teams in place and ready to respond and they worked throughout the night. A huge thank-you to all who stayed.”

Most of the rain in Glynn County fell along the Interstate 95 corridor, Nelson said. A wind gust of 58 mph was recorded on Jekyll Island at around 7 p.m., he said. A gust of 51 mph was recorded on St. Simons Island at around 7:30 p.m., he said. A wind gust of 39 mph was measured at Brunswick-Golden Isles Airport, Nelson said.

Overall, Doppler radar indicated that Glynn County incurred an average of 5 to 7 inches of rain during Elsa’s passing, Nelson said.

“That outer band of rain, once it got up into Glynn County, it stalled out in the late afternoon and into the evening,” Nelson told The News. “That’s what brought the heaviest rainfall, most of it along that I-95 corridor.”

A weather service rain gauge in Glynn County recorded 6.62 inches of rain, Nelson said. The weather service’s rain gauge at St. Simons McKinnon Airport on the island recorded 4.43 inches.

The steady downpour shattered the rainfall record for July 7 in Glynn County, which had stood at 1.5 inches since 1945.

“Weather is unpredictable, as always,” Eaton said. “Elsa took a hard right and chose to stall right over Glynn County as high tide was coming in. It quickly became a flash-flooding event.”

The tornado that touched down Wednesday evening in Camden County registered as a powerful EF2, which packs winds equivalent to a Category 3 hurricane (115 to 135 mph), Nelson said.

“As far as tornadoes go, it doesn’t get much stronger than that,” Nelson said. “We received reports of multiple RVs flipping over. A truck was totally flipped and thrown a few hundred feet. It’s one of the stronger tornadoes we’ve had around here in recent years.”