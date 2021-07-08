Cancel
Stocks

Carver Bancorp’s stock more than triples in volatile trade despite no news released

By Tomi Kilgore
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of Carver Bancorp Inc. skyrocketed in very volatile trading toward a 10-year high, even though the New York-based bank serving African-American communities apparently has not released any news.

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

