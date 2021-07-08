Cancel
Scarlett Johansson Says She Has ‘No Plans to Return’ as Avenger’s Black Widow

By Leia Idliby
mediaite.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScarlett Johansson has revealed that she has “no plans to return” as Natasha Romanoff in the Avengers films. Sitting down for an interview with Fatherly, Johansson said that while she is “really satisfied” with the Black Widow film, that chapter is likely closed. “I have no plans to return as...

