Clay Travis Fires Back at ‘Failure’ Jemele Hill for Labeling Him an Idiot: In Sports Media ‘You Fail if You Decide to be Woke’

There have been plenty of previous cases of social media mixups involving ESPN host Rachel Nichols (seen at right above, @Rachel__Nichols on Twitter) and actress Rachel Nichols (seen at left above, @RachelNichols1 on Twitter), including when Twitter’s own algorithms repeatedly decided to recommend CBS series Criminal Minds to those who followed ESPN’s Nichols (actress Nichols had been on that show, but wasn’t at the time Twitter did that). The latest one is particularly bad, though. Many people are upset at ESPN’s Nichols over the NYT’s reporting of her comments about Maria Taylor last year, but a lot of those people have instead been yelling at actress Nichols, who had nothing to do with this.