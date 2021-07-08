Cancel
Celebrities

Clay Travis Fires Back at ‘Failure’ Jemele Hill for Labeling Him an Idiot: In Sports Media ‘You Fail if You Decide to be Woke’

By Brandon Contes
mediaite.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter getting lumped into a group of “idiots” by Jemele Hill, Outkick founder Clay Travis fired back at the sports journalist, calling her a “failure.”. “My good friend Jemele Hill called me an idiot for calling out the woke brigade at ESPN and pointing out how they always fail,” Travis said. “The woker you are, the more you fail when it comes to producing a substantial audience in the world of sports. The data does not lie. You fail if you decide to be woke.”

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Kellerman
Person
Dan Le Batard
Person
Clay Travis
Person
Bomani Jones
Person
Jemele Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Outkick#Espn#Meadowlark Media
