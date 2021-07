June Hutson was not of the TikTok or Instagram era, but she certainly was what those online platforms now call an influencer. For over 40 years, she either taught St. Louis master gardeners how to teach others about the treasures they could tend successfully in their own backyards or she outright designed huge collections of plants at the Missouri Botanical Garden. Some of her later works included the elegant Temperate House displays, the dwarf conifer gardens, rock gardens and the vast teaching space that is Kemper Center for Home Gardening. All the while, she showed a generosity of spirit toward anyone and everyone who had gardening questions.