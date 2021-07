It may not be for U.S. soccer fans just yet, but for Alex Morgan and the rest of the Women’s National Team over in Tokyo — it’s game day. On Tuesday evening (Wednesday morning in Tokyo), Morgan took to Twitter to express her excitement for the USWNT’s first Olympic matchup. At 4:30 a.m. ET this morning (5:30 p.m. local time), the U.S. powerhouse will take on Sweden in the first Group G contest at Tokyo Stadium.