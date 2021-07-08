Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Handyman

Sledge Hammers: What To Know Before You Buy

By Robert Maxwell
Posted by 
Family Handyman
Family Handyman
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the simplest yet most versatile tools around, sledge hammers come in many shapes and sizes, but share a common purpose — striking an object, hard. Sledge hammers are large, long-handled striking tools designed to deliver as much blunt force as possible to an area or object. Much larger and heavier than hammers meant for driving nails, sledge hammers are most often used for demolition, or driving objects too thick and heavy to be driven with a regular hammer.

www.familyhandyman.com

Comments / 0

Family Handyman

Family Handyman

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Family Handyman empowers DIYers to maintain and improve their homes, with inspiring projects, expert advice and clear, step-by-step instructions.

 https://www.familyhandyman.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sledge Hammer
Related
TravelPosted by
CNN

The Covid travel checklist: What to know before you go

(CNN) — While our suitcases have been gathering dust over the past 16 months, the travel industry has been rapidly adapting to cope with the demands of the new Covid era. This means that if you're making your first flight for a while, things may be very different from what you've previously been used to.
Home & GardenTelegraph

The best lawnmowers and everything you need to know before you buy

A garden is far more than just a patch of grass. The lawn is a British institution, the first mention of which dates back to 1260, notes gardening writer and historian Tim Richardson. We can safely assume that a perfectly manicured lawn has been the halcyon dream of gardeners for more than 750 years. So, how can you achieve it?
StocksMotley Fool

6 Things to Know Before You Buy Leveraged Crypto Tokens

Leveraged crypto tokens are risky business. If you're planning to buy any, here's what you should know first. As cryptocurrency investing has evolved, new types of tradable assets have become available. One that has gotten the attention of investors with a high risk tolerance is leveraged crypto tokens. A leveraged...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Subway's Steak Cali: What You Need To Know Before You Order

Despite running the "Eat Fresh" slogan for years, Subway has found itself saddled with an image of sub-par sandwiches. No doubt the lawsuit covered by the Washington Post charging that the tuna served by Subway contained no tuna DNA helped contribute. So, Subway needed a new face and last week initiated a broad-scale update called the "Eat Fresh Refresh."
MarketsShawano Leader

What Should You Know Before Investing in Stellar Lumens?

Since it came to light in 2014, Lumen has attracted a massive crowd of investors, thanks to its contribution to Stellar’s global payment systems. Since then, Stellar Lumens have witnessed significant growth, and also its recent gains have begun to attract a fresh batch of investors. If you are considering...
Interior DesignPosted by
Family Handyman

Here’s When to Know If It’s Time to Hire a Professional Painter

Sometimes it seems like a task as simple as painting a house wouldn’t need a professional. It’s just painting, right? Paint isn’t as extensive as a plumbing job, or even working with the foundation of your house. Sure, it seems easy, but you shouldn’t consider writing it off quite yet. There’s actually quite a few scenarios to consider before nixing the idea of hiring a professional painter.
ShoppingPosted by
Family Handyman

Homeowner’s Guide to Buying Rugs Online

A house isn’t a home without a rug. Rugs serve functional and decorative purposes. Whether you need a rug to warm your feet, tie the living room together or just provide space to wipe off muddy boots, rugs are a key piece of home furnishing. Buying a rug online is...
Home & Gardenfamilyhandyman.com

How to Install Metal Roofing

With its sleek, modern look, metal panel roofing was our first choice for the Getaway. It has no visible seams and is maintenance free — even a light rain will wash leaves and sticks off the roof. Even better, it won’t grow moss and algae in the shade of the Wisconsin woods.
Interior Designhomedit.com

Laminate Vs. Vinyl Flooring: How To Choose

Flooring is an extremely important part of your home. It may just be the most important not structural part of your home. Not only does it have a huge effect on the overall design and aesthetic, but it can change so much more. Tile floors are high-end, easy to crack,...
ElectronicsIslands Sounder

Solvolt Solar Charger Reviews – What to Know Before Buying!

Charge on the go with the world’s most compact and lightest solar charger, the Solvolt Solar Charger. Weighing just 14oz, this solar-powered device charges up to two USB devices simultaneously wherever and whenever you need it. There are hundreds if not thousands of solar chargers in the market today, but a high percentage of them don’t deliver as advertised. This is not the case with Solvolt Solar Charger. It comes in handy during emergencies or when traveling far away from home. It is also a welcome companion when a blackout strikes.
Home & GardenPosted by
Family Handyman

How to Estimate Insulation Needs and Achieve R-Value Requirements

Insulating your home well means more than just filling the walls. All building materials — sheathing, drywall, siding, insulation, windows, even vapor barrier — contribute to the overall R-value of a structure. We’re building in International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) Climate Zone 6, so code requires us to achieve an overall R-value of 15. Here’s what all that means, and how we met the requirements.
MarketsMotley Fool

8 Things to Know Before You Buy Safemoon

Safemoon is one of the most talked about cryptocurrencies. Here's what you need to know if you're thinking about buying it. If you keep up with cryptocurrency much, you've probably heard about Safemoon. Even though it's only a few months old, it has built a passionate following through good marketing and huge early returns.
ElectronicsPosted by
Family Handyman

Electric Lawn Mowers: What To Know Before You Buy

If neighborhoods start sounding a little quieter, the growing popularity of electric lawnmowers might have something to do with it. With a noise level on par with a dishwasher, electric mowers are less ear-piercing than gas-powered machines. Firing up the mower early in the morning to beat the heat of day is no longer out of the question.
Home & Gardenrealtytimes.com

Here’s What to Know Before You Buy a House with a Pool

If you’re in the market for a new home, you might think a pool sounds like a great idea. Pools are in high demand right now—so much so that pool contractors have waiting lists and there’s a shortage of maintenance items like chlorine. Is pool ownership all it’s cracked up...

Comments / 0

Community Policy