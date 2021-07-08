Sledge Hammers: What To Know Before You Buy

Charge on the go with the world’s most compact and lightest solar charger, the Solvolt Solar Charger. Weighing just 14oz, this solar-powered device charges up to two USB devices simultaneously wherever and whenever you need it. There are hundreds if not thousands of solar chargers in the market today, but a high percentage of them don’t deliver as advertised. This is not the case with Solvolt Solar Charger. It comes in handy during emergencies or when traveling far away from home. It is also a welcome companion when a blackout strikes.