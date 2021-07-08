Sledge Hammers: What To Know Before You Buy
One of the simplest yet most versatile tools around, sledge hammers come in many shapes and sizes, but share a common purpose — striking an object, hard. Sledge hammers are large, long-handled striking tools designed to deliver as much blunt force as possible to an area or object. Much larger and heavier than hammers meant for driving nails, sledge hammers are most often used for demolition, or driving objects too thick and heavy to be driven with a regular hammer.www.familyhandyman.com
