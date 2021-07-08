Cancel
JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week

By Cole Cook
kciiradio.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week is Winfield-Mt. Union’s Madie Anderson. The senior pitched her first career perfect game last week and struck out 20 batters. Congrats Madie!

