JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week

Jake Brosius (Wahlert) — The senior second baseman went 6-for-7 with five home runs, 15 RBIs and seven runs scored in leading Iowa Class 3A No. 6-ranked Dubuque Wahlert to a 23-1, 19-5 sweep at Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Monday. In the second game, he belted two grand slams and a two-run shot for a 10-RBI performance. In the opener, Brosius went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs, five RBIs and a hit batsman. The following night, he hit another home run and went 7-for-11 with 6 home runs, a double and 16 RBIs in three games during the week. He is tied for the state lead with 12 home runs.