Jekalyn Carr Earns Fifth Gospel Airplay No. 1 With 'Jehovah Jireh'

By Jim Asker
Billboard
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarr adds her second straight leader, after "Changing Your Story" last September. Jekalyn Carr returns to the top of Billboard's Gospel Airplay chart as "Jehovah Jireh" drives 2-1 on the ranking dated July 10, up 16% in plays in the week ending July 4, according to MRC Data. "Jireh," which...

