Provo, UT

Provo passenger who refused to wear face mask fined $10,500

By Scott D. Pierce
Salt Lake Tribune
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA passenger on a February flight from Provo to Mesa, Arizona, has been fined $10,500 for refusing to properly wear his facemask. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the passenger — whose name and place of residence has not been released — “refused to wear his facemask over his mouth and nose” throughout the Allegiant Air Flight on Feb. 27. Flight attendants told him to put the mask over his nose seven times, “and each time he moved it off of his nose after the flight attendant walked away.”

