Members of Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC & Boyz II Men Team Up For Las Vegas 'After Party'

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC and Boyz II Men are teaming up for a Las Vegas event they're calling "The After Party" at the Venetian Resort on Aug. 19-22. The event includes Backstreet's AJ McLean and Nick Carter, *NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Boyz's Wanya Morris, who will rock the Sands Showroom with their groups' greatest hits -- and some special, as-yet-unannounced guests -- during the limited-run event.

www.billboard.com

