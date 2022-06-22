The best Xiaomi phone in 2022: Xiaomi Mi, Poco, and Redmi smartphones compared

The best Xiaomi phones don't get the same level of media attention as those from Apple, Samsung or even Huawei. But they're well worth checking out, as they offer excellent cameras, fast processors, gorgeous screens and impressive connectivity.

That said, there are so many Xiaomi phones it can get confusing. Especially as they're not all branded as 'Xiaomi'. The company also offers other ranges, such as Mi, Redmi and Pocophone. So picking the best Xiaomi phone is far from straightforward.

To help you out, we've narrowed the field to the best Xiaomi phones available today, for a range of budgets. Read on as we explain what each has to offer, along with links to our in-depth reviews if you want to delve deeper.

The best Xiaomi phones in 2022

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli/Digital Camera World)

The best Xiaomi phone overall

Release date: December 2021 | Android version: 12 | Screen size: 6.73 inches | Resolution: 1440 x 3200 | Storage: 256GB | Battery: 4,600mAh | Rear camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28", 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 50 MP, f/1.9, 48mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, 115˚ (ultrawide) | Front camera: 32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 0.7µm | Weight: 204g | Dimensions: 163.6 x 74.6 x 8.2mm

Stylish looks Fast charging speeds Great camera Not IP rated

Looking for the absolute best Xiaomi phone? Then look no further. Released last December, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is the company's most advanced smartphone to date.

For starters, we love the sleek design, with stylish curves and a beautiful finish on the back. We also love the 6.73-inch screen; a high-quality LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, QHD (1440 x 3200) resolution and to 1500 nits in high brightness mode. Perhaps most importantly, it's a great performer. The Qualcomm’s latest-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, when twinned with 12GB RAM, keeps everything running smoothly and responsively.

The triple-camera setup is pretty impressive too, particularly the main 50MP IMX707 1/1.28-inch Sony sensor, which lets in a ton of light. The 50MP telephoto and 50MP ultra-wide sensors aren't so capable, which is a shame, but still do a decent job, and there are loads of shooting modes to choose from. The 32MP selfie camera is a high quality offering too. The only downside is that while it does incorporate some dust- and waterproof features, it's not IP rated.

Overall, though, this is the best Xiaomi phone right now, bar none. To learn more, read our Xiaomi 12 Pro review .

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli/Digital Camera World)

The best compact Xiaomi phone

Release date: December 2021 | Android version: 12 | Screen size: 6.28 inches | Resolution: 1080 x 2400 | Storage: 256GB | Battery: 4,500mAh | Rear camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.56", 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, 12mm, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1/3.06", 1.12µm + 5 MP, f/2.4, 50mm (telephoto macro), AF | Front camera: 32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 0.7µm | Weight: 179g | Dimensions: 152.7 x 69.9 x 8.2mm

Stylish looks Fast charging speeds Great camera Not IP rated

If you want a more compact phone than the Xiaomi 12 Pro (number one on our list), then its sibling, the Xiaomi 12, is an excellent choice. It has a smaller screen size (6.28 inches) and is smaller and lighter overall, but still boasts most of the same performance and specs.

The main differences lie in the screen's resolution (1080 x 2400 to the Pro's much higher 1440 x 3200), and the camera's second and third sensors (a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro, compared with the Pro's 50MP + 50MP setup). But both run on the same processor, the batteries are near-identical, and both displays support HDR10+ and have 120Hz refresh rates. So given the lower price of the Xiaomi 12, if you prefer a smaller phone anyway, it's probably a slam dunk. To learn more, read our Xiaomi 12 review .

(Image credit: Xiaomi )

An older model that's well worth considering

Release date: April 2021 | Android version: 11 | Screen size: 6.81 inches | Resolution: 1440 x 3200 | Storage: 256GB | Battery: 5,000mAh | Rear camera: 50MP + 48MP + 48MP | Front camera: 20MP | Weight: 234g | Dimensions: 164.3 x 74.6 x 8.4mm

Premium feel QHD screen Fantastic camera Not ultraslim

It's slightly older than the Xiaomi 12 Pro, and not quite as powerful, but the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra remains a very lovely phone nonetheless.

This premium phone is beautifully designed, with a lovely size and weight to it. The generous 6.81 inch screen is slightly bigger than the 12 Pro's and pixel-sharp, with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a QHD resolution. With 12GB of RAM on board, it’s a fast performer too. And the camera, combining a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide, and a 48MP periscope zoom, is simply fantastic. The 20MP selfie camera is pretty great too.

In short, this is one of the best camera phones around, and a standout phone overall. The only potential downside is the sizeable camera bump on the rear, which may put you off if you prefer your phones slim and geometric. To learn more, read our Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra review .

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli/Digital Camera World)

The best cheap Xiaomi phone

Release date: March 2021 | Android version: 11 | Screen size: 6.5 inches | Resolution: 1080 x 2400 | Storage: 64GB / 128GB / 256GB | Battery: 5,000mAh | Rear camera: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP | Front camera: 8MP | Weight: 190g | Dimensions: 161.8 x 75.3 x 8.9mm

Low price Great battery life Decent camera No telephoto lens

Looking for the best Xiaomi phone at a low price? Then we’d recommend the Redmi Note 10 5G. One of the cheapest 5G phones you can buy right now, it runs the latest version of Android (11), comes with a 48MP camera, offers up to up to 128GB storage, and promises excellent battery life. All of this is very impressive to see in a budget phone.

Obviously, you’ll have to make compromises for a phone this cheap. So you won’t find an ultrawide or telephoto sensor here, and it’s not great for macro photography either. But if you’re watching the pennies, there’s an awful lot to like about this Xiaomi phone. To learn more, read our Redmi Note 10 5G review .

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli / Digital Camera World)

The best mid-price Xiaomi phone

Release date: March 2022 | Android version: 11 | Screen size: 6.67 inches | Resolution: 1080 x 2400 | Storage: 64GB / 128GB / 256GB | Battery: 5,000mAh | Rear camera: 108MP + 64MP + 8MP + 2MP | Front camera: 16MP | Weight: 205g | Dimensions: 164.2 x 76.1 x 8.1mm

120Hz AMOLED screen Strong battery life Excellent value Cameras are good not great

For a mid-range price, the Poco X4 Pro 5G offers something suprisingly close to a high-end experience.

As well as 5G connectivity, you get a 108MP main camera, along with ultra-wide and macro sensors, and a 16MP selfie camera too. And shooting modes go beyond the standard ones to include 108MP, Short video, Panorama, Document, Slow motion, Time-lapse, Long exposure and Dual video modes.

Elsewhere, the 6.67 inch screen is amazing for the price: a premium AMOLED panel offering a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. And the 5,000mAh battery should last the whole day long. All in all, for bang-for-buck value this is hard to beat. To learn more, see our Poco X4 Pro 5G review .

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli/Digital Camera World)

Lots to like at a mid-range price

Release date: March 2021 | Android version: 11 | Screen size: 6.8 inches | Resolution: 1440 x 3200 | Storage: 128GB/256GB | Battery: 4,600mAh | Rear camera: 108MP + 13MP + 5MP | Front camera: 20MP | Weight: 196g | Dimensions: 164.3 x 74.6 x 8.6mm

Premium feel QHD screen Shoot 8K Not cheap

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is large but has a premium-feel thanks to its slim 8.1 mm depth and tapered curves. Its 6.81-inch screen has a wide 20:9 aspect ratio, and offers a superior QHD resolution and a peak brightness of 1,500 nits.

The main camera features a 108 MP sensor, a 13 MP ultrawide sensor and a 5MP sensor combined with a macro lens. No telephoto, then, but on the plus side you can can shoot in 8K, and capture HDR video at up to 4K. To learn more, read our Xiaomi Mi 11 review .

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli/Digital Camera World)

108MP camera for less than you might think

Release date: September 2021 | Android version: 11 | Screen size: 6.67 inches | Resolution: 1080 x 2400 | Storage: 128GB/256GB | Battery: 5,000mAh | Rear camera: 108MP + 8MP + 5MP | Front camera: 16MP | Weight: 204g | Dimensions: 164.1 x 76.9 x 8.8 mm

108MP camera Reasonably priced No wireless charging No telephone lens

Released in September 2021, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is a budget-friendly version of the Xiaomi Mi 11. To achieve its lower price, there’s no wireless charging or traditional telephoto camera. But what you are getting is a powerful 108MP camera module with great image stabilisation, bolstered by an excellent 5MP telemacro lens and decent 8MP ultra-wide angle option.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro, which runs Android 11, also has a great performing screen, a 5000mAH battery, and superfast charging, making this an excellent choice in the mid-range price bracket. For more details, read our Xiaomi 11T Pro review .

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

8. Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro

The best Xiaomi phone for gaming

Release date: April 2022 | Android version: 12 | Screen size: 6.67 inches | Resolution: 1080 x 2400 | Storage: 256/512GB | Battery: 4,650mAh | Rear camera: 108MP + 13MP + 5MP | Front camera: 16MP | Weight: 220g | Dimensions: 163.9 x 76.5 x 9.5mm

Designed for gaming Decent camera Strong battery life Pointless if you don't play games

Want a phone that's good at gaming? Then Xiaomi has not just one phone, but a whole line of them, under the 'Black Shark' banner. And the Black Shark 5 Pro is the one we'd recommend over all others, with hardware and software that works together to provide a first-class mobile gaming experience.

It's not bad for photography either, with a 108MP main camera twinned with a 13MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP depth-sensing lens. It captures decent images by night as well as day, and supports HDR video. The 4,650mAh battery will keep your phone juiced up for plenty of hours, too.

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli / Digital Camera World)

The best Xiaomi phone for value

Release date: February 2022 | Android version: 11 | Screen size: 6.67 inches | Resolution: 1080 x 2400 | Storage: 64GB/128GB | Battery: 5,000mAh | Rear camera: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | Front camera: 16MP | Weight: 202g | Dimensions: 164.2 x 76.1 x 8.1mm

Affordable price Superior screen 108MP camera Not the absolute cheapest

Like getting value for money? Then you’ll find it in the Redmi Note 11 Pro. For a quite affordable price you get quite a fantastic phone.

The display is to die for, with a high 120Hz refresh rate, 700 nits brightness, support for HDR and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The camera comes with a top-quality 108MP main lens, along with an 8MP ultra-wide, a 5MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. Battery life from 5,000mAh batter is excellent too.

All this is just incredible considering the low price of the Redmi Note 11 Pro. To learn more, read our Redmi Note 11 Pro review .

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli/Digital Camera World)

The best cheap Xiaomi phone that’s not 5G

Release date: March 2021 | Android version: 11 | Screen size: 6.67 inches | Resolution: 1080 x 2400 | Storage: 128GB/256GB | Battery: 5,160mAh | Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | Front camera: 20MP | Weight: 215g | Dimensions: 165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4mm

Good all-rounder Affordable price Lots of storage No 5G support

If you’re looking for a budget phone, then you’re spoilt for choice among Xiaomi’s range. And another great option can be found in the Poco X3 Pro.

For a low price, you get a modern smartphone running the latest version of Android, 128GB or 256GB storage, a powerful battery, and a quality IPS screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The main camera module features a 48MP Sony IMX 582 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. You can shoot video in 4K at 30fps, and the 20MP selfie camera is impressive too.

In short, if you’re not bothered about 5G, and you're keen on your smartphone photography, this is an excellent choice. To learn more, read our Poco X3 Pro review .

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli/Digital Camera World)

A great all-rounder at a low price

Release date: October 2020 | Android version: 10 | Screen size: 6.67 inches | Resolution: 1080 x 2400 | Storage: 64GB/128GB | Battery: 4820mAh | Rear camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | Front camera: 16MP | Weight: 214.5g | Dimensions: 165.4 x 76.8 x 9mm

Supports 5G High-res screen Shoot 4K video Doesn’t excel at one thing

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite is another great budget buy. It’s slightly pricier than the previous model on our list, the Poco X3 Pro, and slightly older too, but to balance that out, it does support 5G.

With a high (2400 x 1080) resolution, the screen is super-sharp, and smooth too, thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate. The camera features a 64MP resolution module with a Sony IMX682 sensor, along with an 8MP ultrawide sensor with a 120-degree field of view, and 2MP macro and depth sensors. Along with stereo speakers, an IR blaster and 4K capture, it all adds up to an attractive bundle.

Admittedly, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite doesn’t excel at any one thing in particular. But if you’re just looking for a good all-rounder, at a low price, this is very much worth considering. To learn more, read our Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite review .

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli/Digital Camera World)

The best budget Xiaomi phone for gaming

Release date: March 2021 | Android version: 11 | Screen size: 6.67 inches | Resolution: 1080 x 2400 | Storage: 128GB/256GB | Battery: 4,520mAh | Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP | Front camera: 20MP | Weight: 196g | Dimensions: 163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8mm

Quality screen Fast processor Reasonable price Not the absolute best camera

Released this March, the Poco F3 5G is another great Xiaomi phone at a budget price. And while it’s broadly comparable to other low-cost Xiaomi phones on this list, there is one area it stands out.

While Its 120Hz AMOLED display is on a par with the Redmi Note 10 Pro’s, it has faster processing power thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM, along with 5G connectivity. And that makes it fantastic for gaming, even on top-tier games.

You also get a decent camera, with a 48MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide and 5MP telemacro, making it a good choice for macro photography. To learn more, read our Poco F3 5G review .

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli/Digital Camera World)

A great camera experience at a low price

Release date: September 2020 | Android version: 10 | Screen size: 6.67 inches | Resolution: 1080 x 2400 | Storage: 64GB/128GB | Battery: 5,160mAh | Rear camera: 64MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP | Front camera: 20MP | Weight: 215g | Dimensions: 165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4mm

Good camera performance 64P sensor Budget price Not good for distance shooting

If you’re on a budget, but crave a decent camera on your phone, then the Poco X3 NFC is well worth checking out. Its 64MP primary camera features Sony’s superior IMX682 64MP sensor, along with a 13MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro. And while it’s not great for distance shooting, it’s impressive overall, with broad dynamic range and a very respectable night mode.

Running Android 10, this is a decent phone in general, too, with a powerful 5160mAh battery, and a generously sized 6.67 inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate and tall 20:9 aspect ratio. To learn more, read our Poco X3 NFC review .

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

A great mid-range choice for macro photography

Release date: September 2020 | Android version: 10, upgradable to 11, | Screen size: 6.67 inches | Resolution: 1080 x 2400 | Storage: 128GB / 256GB | Battery: 5,000mAh | Rear camera: 108MP + 13MP + 5MP | Front camera: 20MP | Weight: 218g | Dimensions: 165.1 x 76.4 x 9.3mm

Excellent macro capabilities 108MP main sensor 144Hz screen refresh rate Not the cheapest

Macro cameras on smartphones often seem a bit of an afterthought, but the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G is a notable exception. With 1.12μm pixels, an f/2.4, and autofocus with a focal range from 2cm to 10cm, the 5MP sensor does an excellent job at bringing out all that close-up detail you crave.

Plus, with a 108MP main sensor and 13MP ultra-wide, it’s a pretty decent camera overall too. A large screen with a 144Hz refresh rate completes the picture, and overall this is a great value 5G phone for the price. To learn more, read our Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G review .

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli / Digital Camera World)

A decent camera phone with all-day battery life

Release date: December 2019 | Android version: 9 | Screen size: 6.47 inches | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | Storage: 128GB/256GB | Battery: 5,260mAh | Rear camera: 108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 20MP + 2MP | Front camera: 32MP | Weight: 208g | Dimensions: 157.8 x 74.2 x 9.7mm

108MP sensor Good for distance shooting Powerful battery Not the cheapest

Released at the end of 2019, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 remains one of the best camera phones you can buy at a mid-price range. That’s thanks to a 108MP main sensor, which shoots at 27MP by default, combining four pixels into one to produce a better photo. Alternatively, you can boost the resolution to create huge 12,032 x 9,024 (108.6MP) images. This is complemented with two telephoto sensors (12MP and 5MP), a 20MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro.

The oldest Xiaomi phone on our list, the Mi Note 10 doesn’t have the faster processor, but on the plus side there’s a super-long-lasting 5,260mAh battery and a high quality 32MP selfie camera. In short, if you mainly want a smartphone for photography, and you don’t want to run out of power too quickly, it’s very much worth considering. To learn more, read our Xiaomi Mi Note 10 review .

Read more:

• Best camera phone

• Best budget camera phones

• Best phone for video recording

• Best iPhone for photography

• Best burner phone

• Best 5G phone

• Best phablets

• Best flip phones

• Best phablets