VIP AUDIO 7/7 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (12/8/1991): Cornette and Wade Keller join John Arezzi to discuss state of wrestling industry after This Tuesday in Texas, plus early Vince Russo appearance (91 min)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: This is the December 8, 1991 episode of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#137) hosted by John Arezzi featuring Jim Cornette’s take on the state of the wrestling industry along with PWTorch editor Wade Keller and indy wrestler Sonny Beach. Also, a news update from Donny Liable and an early radio appearance by Vince Russo plugging his new newsletter.

