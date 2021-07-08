VIP AUDIO 7/7 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (12/8/1991): Cornette and Wade Keller join John Arezzi to discuss state of wrestling industry after This Tuesday in Texas, plus early Vince Russo appearance (91 min)

Welcome to this week’s Ring Of Honor review, right here on Nerdly. I’m Nathan Favel and we have my return to reviewing ROH. We’ve got two big matches to get to so…what the… [Phukkunntorr] – I am Phukkuntorr! I am the Ceeman Master! [Me] – What? [Phukkunntorr] – I am… [Me] – Stop talking. Change your name and what you are the master of. [Phukkuntorr] – Why should I, mortal?! [Me] – Just…just trust me. It…it doesn’t sound right. [Phukkunntorr] – I… [Me] – …can go now. [Phukkunntorr] – I… [Me] – …am leaving. Yes. I know. Bye bye. [Phukkunntorr] – Damn it. [Me] – Well, it’s time for wrestling. We’ve got a Pure Title match that, on paper, is a dream match, and a Fight On The Farm Match between The Briscoe Brothers. Okay. Here we go.