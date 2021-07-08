Brian Kilmeade Rips ‘Presumptuous’ Dr. Fauci For Telling Vaccine-Hesitant to ‘Get Over It’

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade bashed Dr. Anthony Fauci for his plea that more Americans get vaccinated for the coronavirus. “The focus of this administration on vaccination is mind boggling,” Kilmeade said on Thursday. He accepted that “they’ve done a very good job” of getting the word out on vaccines and making them publicly available, but then complained about being “berated” by Fauci because the nation’s top Covid adviser said in an interview that unvaccinated people should “get over this political statement” and get inoculated.