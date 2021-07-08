Cancel
Montclair Golf Club unveils renovated Third Nine

By Golf Course Industry staff
golfcourseindustry.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontclair Golf Club unveiled the Third Nine of its Donald Ross-designed golf course and a new racquet sports complex, part of an ongoing multi-million-dollar club upgrade. Located in West Orange, New Jersey, Montclair Golf Club features 36 holes in four nine-hole loops that begin and end at the clubhouse. The original course, which opened in 1899, was designed by Tom Bendelow near the present location of today’s First and Second Nines. Ross was commissioned in 1920 to design 27 holes, and in 1928, land was acquired for the Fourth Nine, which was designed by Charles Banks.

www.golfcourseindustry.com

