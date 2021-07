The 2021 NHL draft is just days away, so it's time to look at the top prospects available in this year's class. The Tampa Bay Lightning just wrapped up their second straight Stanley Cup championship, but attention now turns to the offseason. First up is the Seattle Kraken expansion draft on July 21. Then we'll have the entry draft, which will be held virtually on July 23 (Round 1) and July 24 (Rounds 2-7). Both events will be broadcast on ESPN.