White Sox' Eloy Jimenez set to begin rehab assignment

By Daryl Van Schouwen
Chicago Sun-Times
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is set to begin a rehab assignment at High-A Winston Salem, the team said Thursday. He could be back in a White Sox uniform in three weeks. Enjoying an eight-game lead on an off day Thursday despite a rash of injuries, the Sox (51-35) have been planning ahead knowing two of their premium players, Jimenez and center fielder Luis Robert, should be back in time for the stretch run and playoffs.

