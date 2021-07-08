Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Death toll from collapsed Florida condo tower rises to 64

By Brad Brooks
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

SURFSIDE, Fla., July 8 (Reuters) - The confirmed death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condominium tower rose to 64 on Thursday after crews recovered the remains of 10 more people from the concrete and steel ruins of the building.

A total of 76 people remain missing and feared dead in the mountain of rubble, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference, one day after local officials said no hope remained of finding survivors.

The number of missing could change as it remains possible that not all were in the building when it abruptly caved in and crumbled to the ground early on June 24.

Although local officials said that as of midnight EDT (0400 GMT) on Thursday the search and rescue part of the operation was considered over, the digging would continue until they had accounted for everyone believed to have been inside that morning.

"It was moving today to hear from a representative of the Miami Dade Fire Department, who said that they will not stop until they've gotten to the bottom of the pile and recovered every victim," Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told an afternoon news conference.

"Yesterday was tough," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said earlier in the day, referring to the shift to recovery mode. "But the work is going to go on and they are going to identify every single person."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MH5xc_0aqzEhxb00
Search teams walk by the remains of the Surfside's Champlain Towers South condominium in Miami, Florida, U.S., July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The pace at which crews were finding the dead has accelerated since teams demolished a still-standing section of the building over the weekend, allowing greater access inside the ruins and more use of heavy equipment.

Investigators have not determined what caused the Champlain Towers South to fall apart without warning. Attention has been focused on a 2018 engineering report that warned of structural deficiencies. read more

Burkett said investigators were comparing samples from the debris of the Champlain Towers South with its sister building Champlain Towers North, which was built at the same time and by the same developers, to look for evidence of structural weakness.

"We're just gearing up," he said. "It might be in the next three or four weeks and we'll have more information."

The disaster prompted officials across South Florida to study similar buildings for signs of structural compromise or damage.

Residents of a North Miami Beach condominium, Crestview Towers, were told to leave after engineers found serious concrete and electrical problems. They have not been allowed to return as city officials try to determine if the building can be stabilized. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 37

Reuters

Reuters

147K+
Followers
179K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condominium#Accident#Surfside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Fox News

Woman trapped in condo rubble pleaded with rescuers to save her

A Florida fire chief on Thursday said emergency workers heard the voice of a woman trapped in the rubble in the hours after last week’s horrific condo collapse – but they were unable to reach her. Miami-Dade County Chief Alan Cominsky said during a press conference that rescuers heard "audible...
Miami, FLWPBF News 25

Who are the people still missing in the Miami condo collapse?

Dozens of people are still unaccounted for after the June 24 collapse of part of a 12-story residential building in Surfside, Florida, authorities have said. Search and rescue teams have been feverishly scouring the site since shortly after 55 of the building's 136 units fell. Four people are dead, officials have said.
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Miami condo rescuers face ‘heavy smell of bodies’, Israeli soldier helping with search says

An Israeli soldier helping with the relief effort in Surfside, Florida says rescue workers must contend with a number of obstacles, including the odor of corpses beneath the rubble.“They experience a heavy, heavy smell of bodies and to do the actions when you have that smell on the site is a very tough challenge,” Israeli Defense Forces Commander Elad Edri told The Floridian.Mr Edri is at the site of Champlain Towers South, an apartment building that collapsed last week, as part of the Israeli government’s effort to aid the rescue effort. The commander says he and other workers searching...
Public Safetykion546.com

New video shows moments just before and after condo collapse

As rescuers sift through the rubble of a South Florida condo building, investigators have been searching for answers as to what triggered the collapse. Officials have confirmed 20 deaths, and dozens more remain unaccounted for. As families mourn and worry for their loved ones, residents and officials are criticizing the...
Surfside, FLSand Hills Express

Photos taken two days before condo collapse show corrosion

Newly-emerged photos could possibly hold more information about what may have caused the catastrophic building collapse in Surfside, Florida. An anonymous contractor shared the pictures with the Miami Herald, taken just two days before the collapse. They show a wet floor, cracked concrete and severely corroded rebar in the building’s pool equipment room.
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Mail

Bodies of Paraguayan First Lady's sister, brother-in-law and the couple's youngest child are found in the rubble of Surfside condo as death toll rises to 64 and more victims are identified

The bodies of the Paraguayan First Lady's sister, Sophia López Moreira, her husband Luis Pettengill and their youngest child were among the victims of the deadly condo collapse in Surfside identified on Thursday, according to local news reports. The discovery, which was confirmed by Paraguay Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo, came...
Surfside, FLHuffingtonPost

Mysterious Phone Calls From Miami Condo Rubble Puzzle Family

More than a dozen phone calls from a couple missing in the Surfside, Florida, condo collapse have created a mystery for their relatives. Arnie and Myriam Notkin have not been heard from since Thursday’s disaster that killed at least nine people and left 150 missing. Or have they?. Their grandson,...
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Three youngest victims of Surfside collapse discovered as mayor says it is getting too hard to identify remains

Three of the youngest victims of the Surfside condo collapse have been discovered as the mayor says it is getting too hard to identify any remains found by search teams.Ten more victims of the horrifying building collapse, including children aged five, six and nine, have been identified, according to Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava.It takes the officials death toll of the tragedy to 94, with 83 bodies identified, while 22 remain unaccounted for, authorities said on Monday.Searchers discovered the body of five-year-old Lorenzo De Oliveira Leone along with his 48-year-old father Alfredo.They also found and identified the bodies of...

Comments / 37

Community Policy