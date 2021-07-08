Cancel
Music

Jesse McCartney Is Ready For His New Stage

By Brenton Blanchet
Billboard
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe’s been the youngest vocalist in ‘00s boy band Dream Street, before floating into pop radio in 2004 as the floppy-haired teenage “Beautiful Soul” singer -- and of course for us Gen Z-ers, the cameo-making musical crush of London Tipton on Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. He’s also been a grown pop star toying with R&B, with a Billboard Hot 100 top 10 smash in 2008’s “Leavin’,” as well as the songwriter behind mega-hits like Leona Lewis’ chart-topper “Bleeding Love,” a live-horn fanatic a number of years after on 2014’s underrated In Technicolor, a voice actor for one of gaming’s most respected RPGs, and even a turtle rocking some leather pants on national TV (on The Masked Singer, that is).

