Jesse McCartney Is Ready For His New Stage

There will come a day when a bedroom is safely a place for two again, and however distant that day might be, DASHA’s will be ready for it. The second single since releasing her debut EP, $hiny Things, “Nervous”, has all the right markers of a one-night-stand — magnetically charged synths, heart-palpitating bass, breathlessly swooning harmonies — that make sex seem like falling into someone else’s gravity. For the Californian R&B singer, that person seems to be some bad boy cliché, complete with a “white t-shirt” and “black tattoo. Whoever you lock the door with, though, DASHA’s knows the feeling all-too-well—one of luster, anxiety, ecstasy blurred into one—and the questions that linger after.