The Year's One & Only New Moon In Cancer Begs Us To Feel Our Feelings
Feelings spill out in every direction this Friday, July 9, as the year's only new moon in Cancer activates empathy. Some feelings may be as intense as a rapidly rushing river; others will drip out when we least expect it. Either way, resistance is futile under these moonbeams.
