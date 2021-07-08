The Year's One & Only New Moon In Cancer Begs Us To Feel Our Feelings

When it comes to romance, there are a lot of misconceptions and questions about how you should be feeling. If you’re in a serious, long-term relationship, chances are that you’re going to experience a variety of emotions... and not all of them will be swoon-worthy. Those who say relationships are filled with moments of bliss and euphoria aren't wrong — they're just forgetting that relationships encompass a lot more than the highlight reel. So, if you find yourself wondering, why do I feel uneasy in my relationship?, the answer is really simple: most people do at some point.