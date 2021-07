All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Galleri Urbane will present present "Ripe," an exhibition featuring the work of numerous artists from its roster. The group exhibition features recently created works to offer the latest updates from these artists’ studios located around the country and abroad. Also included are works from artists invited to exhibit with the gallery for the first time, a reflection of the gallery’s ever-evolving vision and pursuit of new perspectives.