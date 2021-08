San Diego COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

(John Moore / Getty)

(SAN DIEGO, CA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in San Diego have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in San Diego:

10776 Westview Pkwy CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:17 PDT

Phone: (858) 566-4551

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

11655 Duenda Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:17 PDT

Phone: (858) 385-0798

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

8915 Towne Centre Dr CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:17 PDT

Phone: (858) 550-9066

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

510 C St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (619) 615-0263

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-04:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-07:00pm

645 Market St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:17 PDT

Phone: (619) 234-5952

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-04:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

5685 Balboa Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:17 PDT

Phone: (858) 279-2860

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Sunday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-10:00pm

10575 Scripps Poway Pkwy CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (858) 547-3939

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-10:00pm

6265 El Cajon Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:19:28 PDT

Phone: (619) 287-6848

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm

16773 Bernardo Center Dr CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:19:28 PDT

Phone: (858) 451-2630

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Sunday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-10:00pm

4404 El Cajon Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (619) 280-5006

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm

10560 4S Commons Dr CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (858) 673-3460

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-10:00pm

7393 Jackson Dr CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (619) 465-6800

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

10350 Friars Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:17 PDT

Phone: (619) 563-9990

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

4829 Clairemont Dr CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:19:28 PDT

Phone: (858) 273-5300

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm

1380 S 43rd St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (619) 263-8116

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm

9225 Twin Trails Dr CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (858) 538-8770

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm

3350 Palm Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (619) 424-7030

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm

1792 Garnet Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:17 PDT

Phone: (858) 483-1489

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Sunday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-10:00pm

3950 W Point Loma Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:17 PDT

Phone: (619) 523-1440

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

4949 Santa Monica Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (619) 222-1457

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

1850 Fifth Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (619) 615-0726

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

400 Fifth Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (619) 744-9967

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

1023 Fourth Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:17 PDT

Phone: (619) 849-3732

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

3245 Sports Arena Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:17 PDT

Phone: (619) 471-0030

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-05:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm

1288 Camino Del Rio N CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:17 PDT

Phone: (619) 542-0292

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-05:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm

Phone: (858) 227-3919

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 11:00am-04:00pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00am-06:00pm

4605 Morena Blvd Costco Wholesale Corporation

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:16:55 PDT

Phone: 858-581-4550

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:30am - 6:00pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00am - 8:30pm

12350 Carmel Mountain Rd Costco Wholesale Corporation

Phone: 858-675-0930

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:30am - 6:00pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00am - 8:30pm

2345 Fenton Pkwy Costco Wholesale Corporation

Phone: 619-358-4002

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:30am - 6:00pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

7655 Clairemont Mesa Blvd Good Morning Pharmacy

Phone: 858-268-1660

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 01:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm

3850 Valley Centre Dr Pavillions Pharmacy

Phone: 858-793-4667

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

955 Catalina Blvd Suite A-102 Point Loma Cabrillo Drug

Phone: (619) 630-2710

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

1105 Rosecrans St Point Loma Shelter Island Drug

Phone: (619) 223-7171

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

1020 University Ave Ralphs Pharmacy

Phone: (619) 298-5181

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

10525 4S Commons Dr Ralphs Pharmacy

Phone: (858) 675-7028

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

101 G St Ralphs Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:19 PDT

Phone: (619) 237-7660

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

3345 Sports Arena Blvd Ralphs Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:19 PDT

Phone: (619) 222-5818

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

4315 Mission Blvd Ralphs Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:19 PDT

Phone: (858) 273-2108

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

6255 University Ave #A1 Regents Pharmacy

Phone: (619) 436-5571

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: closed; Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:30 pm

535 Robinson Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 619-291-3705

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

1735 Euclid Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 619-264-7211

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

4840 Niagara Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 619-222-7503

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

6939 Linda Vista Rd Rite Aid

Phone: 858-277-6730

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-7:00 pm; Sunday: 09:00 am-7:00 pm; Monday: 07:00 am-10:00 pm

6405 El Cajon Blvd Rite Aid

Phone: 619-286-3470

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

3650 Adams Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 619-563-0802

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

5270 Balboa Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 858-292-9349

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

3081b Clairemont Dr Rite Aid

Phone: 619-275-1175

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

8694 Lake Murray Blvd Rite Aid

Phone: 619-460-5978

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm

6505 Mission Gorge Rd Rite Aid

Phone: 619-284-3345

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

4077 Governor Dr Rite Aid

Phone: 858-453-0631

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-8:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

10631 Tierrasanta Blvd Rite Aid

Phone: 858-576-0972

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-8:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

8985 Mira Mesa Blvd Rite Aid

Phone: 858-566-3490

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-8:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

11845 Carmel Mountain Rd Rite Aid

Phone: 858-451-5711

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-8:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

13167 Black Mountain Rd Rite Aid

Phone: 858-484-7909

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

3515 Del Mar Heights Rd Rite Aid

Phone: 858-792-7040

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-7:00 pm; Sunday: 09:00 am-7:00 pm; Monday: 07:00 am-9:00 pm

1854 Coronado Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 619-424-8612

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

1411 Kettner Blvd Rite Aid

Phone: 619-231-7405

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm

13460 Highlands Pl Rite Aid

Phone: 858-755-7593

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

1670 Garnet Ave Rite Aid

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:16:30 PDT

Phone: 858-270-1163

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

12475 Rancho Bernardo Rd Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 858-385-9229

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

655 14th St Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 619-237-9127

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

4616 El Cajon Blvd #6 Viet Pharmacy And Medical Supplies

Phone: 619-563-8212

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: Unknown; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm

4627 Carmel Mountain Rd Vons Pharmacy

Phone: 858-523-1847

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

7788 Regents Rd Vons Pharmacy

Phone: 858-455-6340

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

3645 Midway Dr Vons Pharmacy

Phone: 619-222-9736

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

11986 Bernardo Plaza Dr Vons Pharmacy

Phone: 858-485-1704

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

13255 Black Mountain Rd Vons Pharmacy

Phone: 858-484-7241

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

10675 Scripps Poway Pkwy Vons Pharmacy

Phone: 858-693-1545

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

620 Dennery Rd Vons Pharmacy

Phone: 619-428-3311

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

3550 Murphy Canyon Rd Vons Pharmacy

Phone: 858-292-4148

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

6155 El Cajon Blvd Vons Pharmacy

Phone: 619-583-4160

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

4145 30th St Vons Pharmacy

Phone: 619-284-3582

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

3610 Adams Ave Vons Pharmacy

Phone: 619-280-5514

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

2495 Truxtun Rd #100 Vons Pharmacy

Phone: 619-758-9004

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

515 W Washington St Vons Pharmacy

Phone: 619-299-0079

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

7895 Highlands Village Pl Vons Pharmacy

Phone: 858-901-3549

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

10016 Scripps Ranch Blvd Vons Pharmacy

Phone: 858-621-5120

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

10787 Camino Ruiz Walgreens Co.

Phone: 858-437-0761

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

5504 Balboa Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 858-495-9155

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

4029 43rd St Ste 700 Walgreens Co.

Phone: 619-521-9753

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

301 University Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 619-325-0423

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

3005 Midway Dr Walgreens Co.

Phone: 619-221-0834

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Sunday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

3222 University Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 619-528-1793

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

8766 Navajo Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 619-667-8764

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

710 Dennery Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 619-428-4000

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

3382 Murphy Canyon Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 858-571-6094

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

3412 College Ave Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:46 PDT

Phone: 619-858-0071

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

4840 Shawline St Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:46 PDT

Phone: 858-268-2885

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

575 Saturn Blvd Walmart Inc

Phone: 619-205-6140

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.