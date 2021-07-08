PlayStation State Of Play Today: How To Watch Latest On Deathloop And More
Sony has announced the next PlayStation State of Play presentation for today, and we will get to to learn more about a variety of third-party games, both from AAA studios and indie developers. The presentation will be about half an hour long, according to the official PlayStation Blog post, with a focus on third-party and indie titles. One of those games is Deathloop, which will launch exclusively for PS5 despite Bethesda now being an Xbox studio.www.gamespot.com
