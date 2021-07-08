‘The pain almost completely disappeared.’ I didn’t think this $103 handheld massage gun would work. Now I use it anytime I have aches and pains

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. I’ve never tried suiting in the summertime. In my experience, suits are warm, formal, and bulky—three things I am not into, especially in the middle of summer in Florida, where I live. Most suits are made from high quality wool or heavy cotton fabrics that can leave you drenched in a pool of sweat, which to me is hardly professional or attractive. I've never found a suit that’s breezy enough for the heat let alone one that's light enough to wear all day long.