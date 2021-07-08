Geauga County Budget Projected to Increase by $2.1 Million

Geauga County has about $44.5 million in its coffers for 2022, according the annual budget presentation given at the Geauga County Commissioners June 29 meeting. Deborah Ashburn, senior fiscal specialist, said the county’s general fund is estimated to be about $33.6 million, an increase of $2.1 million from the 2021 budget. One reason is about an $866,000 increase in property taxes, Ashburn said. “The property values were updated in 2020 and with low mortgage rates continuing, higher new construction costs and then we still have a tight supply of the existing homes on the market, those things all contribute to...