Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Geauga County, OH

Geauga County Budget Projected to Increase by $2.1 Million

By Amy Patterson
Geauga County Maple Leaf
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeauga County has about $44.5 million in its coffers for 2022, according the annual budget presentation given at the Geauga County Commissioners June 29 meeting. Deborah Ashburn, senior fiscal specialist, said the county’s general fund is estimated to be about $33.6 million, an increase of $2.1 million from the 2021 budget. One reason is about an $866,000 increase in property taxes, Ashburn said. “The property values were updated in 2020 and with low mortgage rates continuing, higher new construction costs and then we still have a tight supply of the existing homes on the market, those things all contribute to...

www.geaugamapleleaf.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Geauga County, OH
Government
County
Geauga County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

TOKYO (AP) — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House blasts China's 'dangerous' rejection of coronavirus origins study

The White House on Thursday called China’s rejection of a second phase of the World Health Organization's (WHO) investigation into the origins of the coronavirus “irresponsible” and “dangerous.”. “We are deeply disappointed. Their position is irresponsible and frankly dangerous,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night, which targeted captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afganistan, the U.S. military has...
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.

Comments / 1

Community Policy