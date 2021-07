WASHINGTON, D.C. – Local U.S. Senators held a hearing in the nation’s capital Tuesday to address issues with the United States Postal Service. U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen (Md.) and Chris Coons (Del.) met with the USPS’ Inspector General Tammy Whitcomb. The senators say they’ve been receiving thousands of complaints about mail delays from constituents. “For the last year, I’ve been hearing from thousands of constituents – thousands – about the slow postal delivery. I share their frustration and and their anger at this unacceptable situation,” said Sen. Van Hollen.