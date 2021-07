Lance Bass is speaking out in support of his old friend Britney Spears. According to Us Weekly, on the July 23rd episode of the podcast Heather Dubrow's World, the former *NSYNC boy bander said, "I haven't spoken to her for years. We've been kept away from each other for quite a while." While he admits, "I don't know exactly what she needs," hearing Spears address the court for the first time back in June, made him think she "is sane enough to pick her own people."