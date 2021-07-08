Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she “passed out” on set of 'The Nutty Professor': “I went to work high”
(NOTE LANGUAGE) Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up her previous struggles with drugs and alcohol — including being high while working on a comedy classic film. During Wednesday’s episode of Red Table Talk, the 49-year-old co-host, who’s been candid about her lifelong struggles with substance abuse, revealed her own personal “eye-opening incident” that occurred while filming the 1996 comedy The Nutty Professor, which starred Eddie Murphy.www.myclallamcounty.com
