Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she “passed out” on set of 'The Nutty Professor': “I went to work high”

Two weeks ago, Jada Pinkett Smith sent Twitter into a frenzy after her celebratory birthday post in honor of what would have been Tupac's 50th birthday reminded everyone just how much love the actress and the legendary West Coast rapper had for each other during the 90s. Jada definitely got fans talking after sharing an archived poem that Tupac wrote for her on Instagram, but thanks to a new interview with former Outlawz rapper Napoleon, they'll definitely be talking about the infamous love triangle once again.