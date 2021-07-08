Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Closing the vaccine hesitancy gap

By Scott Gavura
sciencebasedmedicine.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the supply of vaccines now outpacing vaccination rates in countries like the USA and Canada, achieving robust community (herd) immunity and reducing illness, hospitalizations and death will be dependent on achieving adequate uptake of the vaccine in the population. At time of writing, the Delta variant is the most important variant of concern, and it appears to be more transmissible and potentially capable of causing more severe disease. And while the currently-authorized vaccines still seem to be effective at reducing the severity of COVID-19 infections, hospitalization, and death, there is acknowledgement that as long as SARS-CoV-2 continues to circulate widely, the risk of more dangerous variants appearing will remain.

sciencebasedmedicine.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Canada#Covid 19 Vaccines#Hunger Games#Canadians#The Board Of Health#Anti Vaxxers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthMedscape News

Healthy Hesitancy and COVID Vaccines: A Call to Action

Currently, approximately 55% of the US population is not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and vaccine hesitancy remains a significant barrier. Lack of trust in institutions such as pharma, health systems, and government is pervasive. Conspiratorial as well as frank political motivations promote misinformation and anti-vaccination stances. Solutions to these types of hesitancy are challenging.
PharmaceuticalsEurekAlert

Study finds vaccine hesitancy lower in poorer countries

New research published in Nature Medicine reveals willingness to get a COVID-19 vaccine was considerably higher in developing countries (80% of respondents) than in the United States (65%) and Russia (30%). The study provides one of the first insights into vaccine acceptance and hesitancy in a broad selection of low-...
King County, WAvalleyrecord.com

New survey provides info on vaccine hesitancy in the Valley

New data on vaccine hesitancy collected between June 24 and July 1 shows that the Snoqualmie Valley has similar rates of hesitancy compared to the King County average. The survey data was collected by the Delphi Group at Carnegie Mellon University. The group collected about 50,000 survey responses per day using Facebook. The survey was designed to provide information to forecast how COVID-19 may be spreading.
Pharmaceuticalsbkreader.com

US Black and Latino Communities Often Have Low Vaccination Rates – But Blaming Vaccine Hesitancy Misses the Mark

By: Elisa J. Sobo, San Diego State University; Diana Schow, Idaho State University, and Stephanie McClure, University of Alabama. By early July 2021, nearly two-thirds of all U.S. residents 12 years and older had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine; 55% were fully vaccinated. But uptake varies drastically by region – and it is lower on average among non-white people.
Public Healthgeorgiahealthnews.com

Panel: Overcoming vaccine hesitancy key to halting COVID

Georgia and other states with low COVID-19 vaccination rates are in a race against time with fast-replicating variants of the virus, a faculty member at the Morehouse School of Medicine said Thursday. The various coronavirus vaccines now available are effective against the Delta variant, now responsible for the most new infections. But other variants could spring up soon unless more residents of low-vaccination states get vaccinated, Dr. Michelle Nichols, associate dean of family medicine at Morehouse, warned during a panel discussion sponsored by the school and the Peach State Health Plan.
LotteryBuffalo News

Letter: Vaccine hesitant must see the result of their ‘choice’

When Covid-19 vaccines became available, people were scrambling to obtain an appointment. Some traveled to remote parts of the state, or other states, to try to speed up the process. Now it seems they can’t give them away. I don’t know what it says about the human condition that when...
Sciencecontagionlive.com

Lambda Variant Concerns: Transmissibility, Vaccine Efficacy

The lineage C.37, (Lambda variant), was recently classified as a variant of interest by the World Health Organization (WHO) based on its high circulation rates in South America, and has showed "the ability to escape from neutralizing antibodies elicited by CoronaVac." This article was originally posted on Infection Control Today.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Vaccination in America Might Have Only One Tragic Path Forward

America’s vaccination rates have fallen off a cliff, and nothing seems to help. On June 2, President Joe Biden announced a frantic plan to reverse what already seemed to be an awful, exponential slide: At the peak of the country’s vaccine rollout, in mid-April, almost 3.5 million doses were being put into arms every single day, but that number had quickly dropped by half, and then by half again.
CelebritiesScientific American

The Power of Local Celebrities in the Fight against Vaccine Hesitancy

Calling all doctors, local politicians, clergy, social media influencers, and others with clout in your communities: Please become public advocates for vaccines. Right now. Calling all local journalists, too: Please amplify your neighbors’ advocacy, and add some of your own. This is a time when you should transcend the norms of your craft. You cannot be neutral and still claim to have done your job—not on this topic, not now.
Worldclick orlando

European agency clears Moderna vaccine for children 12-17

LONDON – The European Medicines Agency on Friday recommended authorizing Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 17, the first time the shot has been authorized for people under 18. The EU drug regulator said research in more than 3,700 children aged 12 to 17 showed that the Moderna...
Pharmaceuticalssciencebasedmedicine.org

When Will We Need a COVID Vaccine Booster?

As the first crop of people to be fully vaccinated are reaching the 6 month mark, the question is increasingly coming up regarding if and when we should get a third booster shot. There is some mixed messaging in the media, which is partly due to the fact that there is no definitive answer so far. But let’s review where we are.
Public HealthFortune

This is why vaccinated people are still testing positive for COVID-19

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. With COVID-19 shots reaching billions of people, reports have grown more common of people getting infected with the coronavirus despite being vaccinated. Just as a natural infection doesn’t guarantee protection from reinfection with the virus, neither does immunization provide a perfect shield. Still, those who have immunity— either from vaccination or infection—carry a fraction of the risk of those who have none. So-called breakthrough cases among the immunized are a reminder that as long as the pandemic virus is prevalent in the world, it remains a threat to everyone.
PharmaceuticalsComplex

Poll Shows Unvaccinated Americans Think Vaccines Are More Dangerous Than COVID-19

More unvaccinated people say they think vaccines pose a greater threat than COVID itself, according to findings from a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. As Yahoo News puts it, the opinion “contradicts all available science and data,” as the Delta continues to grow in the U.S. The poll surveyed 1,715 U.S. adults between July 13 and 15, and found that only 29 percent of unvaccinated Americans think the virus is more dangerous than vaccinations. Another 34% say they were not sure which could be more dangerous.

Comments / 0

Community Policy