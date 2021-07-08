Closing the vaccine hesitancy gap

With the supply of vaccines now outpacing vaccination rates in countries like the USA and Canada, achieving robust community (herd) immunity and reducing illness, hospitalizations and death will be dependent on achieving adequate uptake of the vaccine in the population. At time of writing, the Delta variant is the most important variant of concern, and it appears to be more transmissible and potentially capable of causing more severe disease. And while the currently-authorized vaccines still seem to be effective at reducing the severity of COVID-19 infections, hospitalization, and death, there is acknowledgement that as long as SARS-CoV-2 continues to circulate widely, the risk of more dangerous variants appearing will remain.