Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

10-year Treasury yield hits lowest since early February as rate slide persists

By Mark DeCambre
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

U.S. Treasury yields fall across the board Thursday, with the decline adding to a slide in long-dated rates to around five-month lows, as stock markets skid lower. The rally in bonds, which was forcing yields down, raises fears that trading in government debt is signaling a growing worry about the sustainability of the economic rebound from COVID.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bond Markets#Government Debt#Marketwatch Bond Report#U S Treasury#Covid#Dow Jones Market Data#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
Related
Businessbitcoinmagazine.com

Why The Treasury Market Signals Trouble

The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. The treasury market is spelling trouble in the broader financial system....
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Stocks bounce, bond prices fall ahead of key ECB meeting

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - European stocks lifted and bond prices fell across the euro area on Wednesday as investors bet an earlier flight to safety sparked by fears about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant was overdone. With a key European Central Bank meeting on Thursday expected to...
Marketsraleighnews.net

Gold falls as U.S. Treasuries strengthen

CHICAGO, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields rose. The most active gold contract for August delivery fell 8 U.S. dollars, or 0.44 percent, to close at 1,803.4 dollars per ounce. The Federal Reserve...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields rebound ahead of 20-year auction

(Updates with prices, analyst comment) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - The yield on benchmark U.S. Treasuries rebounded for a second day on Wednesday as fears of new COVID-19 lockdowns eased and a rally in equity markets pointed to a robust economic recovery as investors awaited an auction of 20-year Treasury bonds. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 7.9 basis points to 1.288%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 7.7 basis points to 1.946%. Investors are grappling with when the Federal Reserve begins to remove, or "taper," its support for the U.S. economy and whether a recent hike in inflation is transitory, as the Fed projects, or will be persistent as many in the market believe. Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note plunged almost 30 basis points from July 13, when data showed the biggest jump of U.S. consumer prices in 13 years in June, to a low of 1.128% early on Tuesday. Yields have rebounded 16 basis points since then. The Treasury plans to sell $24 billion in 20-year bonds at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT). Traders also are waiting to see the Congressional Budget Office's latest estimate of when the U.S. government would be unable to pay its bills if Congress does not approve an increase in the debt ceiling, currently at $28.5 trillion. The federal government has shut down three times in the past decade over debt haggling in Congress. "The main event today is the CBO report on the debt limit," said Nancy Davis, managing partner and chief investment officer at Quadratic Capital Management LLC in Greenwich, Connecticut. "Some of the 10-year move is ahead of that event." A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 107.9 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 1.4 basis points at 0.208%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.468%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.291%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade. July 21 Wednesday 11:08AM New York / 1508 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-215/256 0.2078 0.014 Three-year note 99-250/256 0.3829 0.026 Five-year note 100-176/256 0.733 0.059 Seven-year note 101-104/256 1.0394 0.071 10-year note 103-24/256 1.2884 0.079 20-year bond 106-100/256 1.8628 0.080 30-year bond 109-168/256 1.9465 0.077 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.25 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.75 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 1.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.25 2.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.75 2.00 spread (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Will Dunham, Nick Zieminski and Mark Heinrich)
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Bond Market Pricing In At Least One Interest Rate Hike In 2022

One of the biggest fears among investors so far in 2021 has been that higher-than-expected inflation could prompt the Federal Reserve to act sooner and more aggressively with tightening measures, including potential interest rate hikes. In the past month, bond market investors have grown less certain that the Fed will...
Marketsfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Falling Yields are Bullish, But Weaker Dollar Needed to Fuel Rally

Gold futures are trading higher on Tuesday as the U.S. Dollar eased from a three-month high, making the dollar-denominated asset a more attractive investment. Weaker Treasury yields are also providing support. Updated reports predicting a slowdown in the global economic recovery due to rising COVID-19 cases is likely the catalyst behind the market’s early strength.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold slips as US dollar firms, Treasury yields rebound

BENGALURU (July 21): Gold prices slipped on Wednesday, as a buoyant dollar and a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields stemmed inflows into the safe-haven bullion spurred by fears the Delta coronavirus variant may stall a global recovery. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,808.45 per ounce, as of 0035 GMT.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Bond yields hold big clue on inflation

Plunging bond yields have farther to fall as the market comes to the realization that the recent bout of inflation is transitory, according to Wall Street strategists. The 10-year Treasury note yield on Monday fell 12 basis points to 1.18%, the lowest since Feb. 11. With the decline, the benchmark yield has fallen 59 basis points since topping out on March 31.
BusinessLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Expectation of Fed tightening adding to Treasury rally - BMO

* All major S&P sectors advance; financials out front. * Dollar, oil up; gold down; U.S. Treasury 10-yr yield 1.21%. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters stocks reporters. EXPECTATION OF FED TIGHTENING ADDING TO TREASURY RALLY - BMO. (1215 EDT/1615 GMT) Expectations...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar and bonds rally as virus fears oust inflation jitters

* Delta variant spread threatens economic recovery. * European shares open up 0.9% ahead of ECB meeting. SHANGHAI/LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - The dollar neared its year-high and bonds rallied further on Wednesday, as the rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant displaced inflation as investors’ primary concern and sent them rushing for safe-haven assets.
Businessmining.com

Gold price fails to capitalize on falling bond yields

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,808.81 per ounce by 11:30 a.m. ET, near its one-week low. US gold futures remained steady at $1,809.10 per ounce in New York. Meanwhile, US stock-index futures and European equities both gained as markets stabilized following Monday’s rout, which saw the S&P 500 fall the most in two months.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide on fears virus variant to hamper growth

(Adds fed fund futures) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to a five-month low on Monday as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus sparked fears global growth would slow and hamper the reopening of economies. The 10-year yield fell 9.2 basis points to 1.207%, a low last seen in February. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 9 basis points to 1.840% as equity markets worldwide fell and the safe-haven dollar and Swiss franc rose in a flight to safety. "This looks like a global flight to quality/risk-off event," said Scott Buchta, head of fixed income strategy at Brean Capital in Chicago. "The speed to the move down in yields almost mirrors the pace at which yields moved higher in February and March – too far, too fast," he said in an e-mail. The fundamental drivers of the bond market point to higher yields, not lower yields, said Stan Shipley, macro research analyst at Evercore ISI in New York. "But the wild card that we've had to deal with for the last year and a half is the coronavirus and now the variant," he said. "Most data on the variant unfortunately is deteriorating, so people are scrambling for safety until they can figure out what's happening." The Delta variant's spread has sparked risk-aversion, pushing bond yields lower and leaving stocks facing their longest losing streak since the pandemic first hit global markets 18 months ago. Fed Fund futures, a widely used security for hedging short-term interest rate risk, showed the chances of the Federal Reserve hiking rates in December 2022 dropped to 58% from 90% on July 13, when the consumer price index was released. The likelihood that the Fed hikes rates in January 2023 fell to 70% from 100% last Tuesday, while futures now are fully pricing in a hike in March 2023. Japanese stocks fell for a fourth straight session as the variant hit sentiment, England's "freedom day" ending COVID-19 lockdowns was marred by surging infections and Australian officials said Victoria state would extend a lockdown to slow the variant's spread. "That's the sentiment that's driving the rates market today - the expectation that may we'll slip back a little bit after all the progress we've made," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 99.3 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.4 basis points at 0.212%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.488%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.296%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade. July 19 Monday 11:28AM New York / 1528 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.002 Six-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003 Two-year note 99-213/256 0.2116 -0.014 Three-year note 99-248/256 0.3855 -0.044 Five-year note 100-218/256 0.6995 -0.078 Seven-year note 101-206/256 0.9806 -0.090 10-year note 103-236/256 1.2004 -0.099 20-year bond 108-88/256 1.7499 -0.106 30-year bond 112-144/256 1.8267 -0.103 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 8.50 -1.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.25 -1.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 -2.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.25 -2.25 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Dan Grebler)
Businessfa-mag.com

Bond Bull's 1% Treasuries Yield View Is Suddenly Looking Prescient

Steven Major has long been known as a bond-market bull. Right now, he’s excelling himself. For months the HSBC Holdings Plc’s veteran has been calling the 1% Treasury yield that’s only now coming into the market’s focus. There are few who are quite as bullish—the median forecast of his peers is 1.8% and there are more than a dozen others who expect 2% or more.
Marketsfxempire.com

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury Notes Drop as well as Gold

The higher the yield in the 10-year note (interest paid to the purchaser) has an inverse correlation to the price of gold. That means as yields rise in the U.S. debt instruments, it pressures gold to lower pricing. Inversely as yields drop in U.S. debt instruments it tends to create bullish undertones for gold pricing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy