A seven-year-old boy has politely asked Prince William for the Duchess of Cambridge’s ticket to the Euro 2020 final after assuming that she won’t be attending.In a handwritten letter, which was posted to Facebook by his mother, the boy put forward his best attempt at trying to persuade William, promising to share his snacks if the duke shares his ticket.“Dear Duke and Duchess of Cambridge”, the letter began. “Hello I’m Jack and I’m seven years old.“I was wondering as Kate cannot go to the football match can I have her ticket please. I know [you’re] kind and like kids and...