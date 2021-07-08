Oil ends higher after big drop in U.S. crude, gasoline inventories

During Q2 of this year, Crude Oil (USOIL) had been on a tear moving from a low on March 24th of 57.28 to a high on July 6th at 76.95. Along the way, the black gold broke out of a symmetrical triangle in late April and hadn’t looked back! However, as an OPEC+ deal came and went without a new deal on supply increases, markets became nervous and began pulling back on the uncertainty. Last weekend, the group finally reached a consensus: an increase of 400,000 barrels per day which will extend through September 2022. Throw in the uneasiness from a possible decrease in demand due to increases in new daily cases of the coronavirus around the world, and it made a recipe for disaster. When the markets opened Monday, crude broke through a rising trendline from April 5th and traded down 7%.