Oil ends higher after big drop in U.S. crude, gasoline inventories

By William Watts
 14 days ago
Oil futures end higher Thursday, after government data showed a large drop in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories, but uncertainty around global supplies continued to limit upside amid a dispute between OPEC heavyweights over production plans.

