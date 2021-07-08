Firefighters Released From Hospital After Lewisburg House Fire
LEWISBURG – Two firefighters taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion following a fire at a double home in Lewisburg have been released from the hospital. William Cameron Engine Company Chief Jamie Blount says Thursday both firefighters are now recovering. The fire started around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Fourth Street. Blount says crews were challenged by heat index temperatures of over 100 degrees, and additional personnel were requested.www.wkok.com
