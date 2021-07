Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors shake off a rout a day earlier brought on by concerns about the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% in the early going, a day after its biggest drop since May. The bond market was continuing to flash cautious signals, however. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell again, to 1.14%, its lowest level since February. Hospital operator HCA Healthcare jumped after reporting a solid quarter and raising its forecasts, and IBM rose after reporting revenue that beat forecasts. Crude oil prices fell again.