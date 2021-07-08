Cancel
Rock Music

Muck Spreader

The Quietus
 14 days ago

Tall tales and woozy horns from London quintet Muck Spreader. OK, I’m going to be honest for a bit here. When I first listened to Abysmal I wasn’t into it. I didn’t exactly think it lived up to its title, but I wasn’t blown over. It all came off as a muddy sounding cacophony. The horns were my favourite thing, but they were constantly being outshined by the drumming, keyboards, and basslines. The vocals weren’t as clever, or funny, as they seemed to think they were. Instead, they grated against the music and made me remember open mic nights I’ve gone to where the acts were too loud and sounded more in love with their voice coming out of the speakers than everyone attending.

