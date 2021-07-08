Remembering the bloody fight nights at Oakland's most infamous motorcycle club

Lidia Calderon moves in the ring like a viper. Cool, calculating and deliberate, even as she struggles to fight a woman who’s not only much taller than her, but easily weighs 20, maybe even 30 pounds more than her. Both of them are exhausted, sweaty and barefoot, lobbing jabs and punches at each other while the crowd screams in excitement. It’s September 2019, and the last official fight night at the East Bay Rats clubhouse, which, for years, promised three simple things for the modest price of $5: “BANDS - BOOZE - BRAWLS.”