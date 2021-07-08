Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Remembering the bloody fight nights at Oakland's most infamous motorcycle club

By Ariana Bindman
SFGate
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLidia Calderon moves in the ring like a viper. Cool, calculating and deliberate, even as she struggles to fight a woman who’s not only much taller than her, but easily weighs 20, maybe even 30 pounds more than her. Both of them are exhausted, sweaty and barefoot, lobbing jabs and punches at each other while the crowd screams in excitement. It’s September 2019, and the last official fight night at the East Bay Rats clubhouse, which, for years, promised three simple things for the modest price of $5: “BANDS - BOOZE - BRAWLS.”

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Flores
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Club#Boxing Ring#Professional Boxing#West Oakland#Combat#Oakland Oakland#Clubhouse#Twisted Tea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Slimmed-down ceremony to open pandemic-hit Tokyo Games

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Olympics opens on Friday with a ceremony reflecting a Games like no other, walking a fine line between celebrating the feats of the world's best athletes while acknowledging the global hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Postponed for a year, organisers were forced...
Posted by
The Hill

Democrats plow ahead with Jan. 6 probe, eyeing new GOP reinforcements

House Democrats are plowing ahead with their investigation into the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, brushing off the boycott from GOP leaders and weighing the addition of other Republicans to help negate criticism that the panel will be overly partisan. The eight members of the select committee examining the siege...
Posted by
CNN

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died following bicycle crash

(CNN) — New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died, five days after being involved in a bicycling crash, the Knapp family announced on Thursday. He was 58. Nicknamed "Knapper," he "was called back home to Heaven, where he will be reunited with his Dad," the family said in a statement.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
Posted by
The Associated Press

China rebuffs WHO’s terms for further COVID-19 origins study

BEIJING (AP) — China cannot accept the World Health Organization’s plan for the second phase of a study into the origins of COVID-19, a senior Chinese health official said Thursday. Zeng Yixin, the vice minister of the National Health Commission, said he was “rather taken aback” that the plan includes...
Posted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy