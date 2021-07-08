Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Wilton Meadows Earns Silver Achievement in Quality Award

By Reader Contributed to GMW
goodmorningwilton.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilton Meadows received a 2021 Silver Achievement in Quality Award from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL). The award is the second of three distinctions possible through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program, which spotlights providers across the nation that have demonstrated their dedication to improving quality of care for residents and individuals with disabilities in long-term and post-acute care.

goodmorningwilton.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Independent Living#Ahca Ncal#The Greens At Cannondale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
Related
oklahoman.com

Achievers: Area students earn awards, honors

Metro Tech aviation student Hugo “Israel” Guerrero recently won the top honor for Electronics Technology in post-secondary education at the national SkillsUSA “Leadership in Skills” conference. Israel competed virtually with other students in his category from colleges and universities around the nation. In all, 3,700 students from 50 states, Puerto...
Star News Online

NHRMC receives achievement award for care of heart attack patients

New Hanover Regional Medical Center has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award. The award recognized the hospital for its elevated standard of care for heart attack patients. The Chest Pain – MI Registry establishes a national standard for understanding and...
Health Serviceshamlethub.com

Ridge Crest at Meadow Receives Center of Distinction Award

Meadow Ridge (http://www.meadowridge.com), a Benchmark continuing care retirement community (CCRC), and Wound Care Specialists, LLC, Connecticut’s largest provider of post-acute and long-term care wound management services, today announced that Wound Care Specialists has awarded Ridge Crest at Meadow Ridge, the community’s skilled nursing and rehabilitation wing, with their Center of Distinction award.
stateofreform.com

Q&A: Melanie Brim of MHC talks about the future of Michigan’s health care workforce

Melanie Brim is the president and CEO of the Michigan Health Council. She was previously the senior deputy director of the Public Health Administration and the state health officer at the Michigan Department of Community Health. In this Q&A, Brim discusses building up the health care workforce, instilling interest in...
Camden, NJsouthjerseylocalnews.com

Cooper physician honored with NJHA Lifetime Achievement Award

CAMDEN >> R. Phillip Dellinger, MD, senior critical care attending at Cooper University Health Care, director of the Cooper Research Institute, and professor of medicine and distinguished scholar at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University, was honored with the New Jersey Hospital Association’s Lifetime Achievement, Clinical Excellence Award. He was among 14 individuals and organizations honored for exemplary service to the people of New Jersey during the COVID-19 pandemic at an awards ceremony on July 15.
Sheldon, IAnwestiowa.com

Nilles' flower boxes earns her Silver Award

SHELDON—Theresa Nilles is following in a family tradition. Her oldest brother, Brian, is an Eagle Scout and her other brother, Douglas, is on the path to completing the same award with the Boy Scouts. Her older sister, Laura, was in the Girl Scouts and earned her Silver Award. Her younger sister, Claire, is a Junior Girl Scout.
farmvilleherald.com

PSR honored with Aging Achievement Award

The Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging (PSR) Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) program recently received a 2021 Aging Achievement Award from the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging (NAAAA). This is the highest honor presented by NAAAA to member agencies. PSR’s program was among 36 national aging programs...
Marquette, MInmu.edu

Hongisto Earns an Excellence in Service Award

Kimberly Hongisto, benefits and onboarding specialist in Human Resources at Northern Michigan University, is one of the 2021 Excellence in Service Award recipients. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) required the university to provide its employees, including student employees, with paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19. In order to comply with FFCRA, Hongisto played a vital role in tracking absences and assisting faculty, staff and student employees with unique questions related to their leave time and potential illnesses. This required a new and responsive approach for dealing with an unexpected type of absence management.
Health Serviceshealthcarenews.com

Mercy Launches Pilot Program to Help Complex-care Patients Access Primary Care

SPRINGFIELD — The COVID-19 pandemic has brought numerous challenges to healthcare providers, including an uptick in the number of patients in need of services for substance-use disorder (SUD). Social distancing, the suspension of in-person support-group meetings, a shift to telehealth services, and other factors have made it more difficult for individuals suffering from SUD to access and adhere to treatment, leaving them at risk of aggravating their condition.
Ruston, LAmyarklamiss.com

Jackie Robbins named IA 2021 Industry Achievement Award recipient

FAIRFAX, Va. (KTVE/KARD) — A Ruston man has been named a recipient of the 2021 Industry Achievement Award. According to The Irrigation Association (IA), Robbins has been given the IA’s highest honor and they recognize is contributions to the advancement of the irrigation industry. IA says Robbins is a pioneer...
Montgomery, MNNew Prague Times

Girl Scouts use green thumbs to earn Silver Award

A community garden is taking root at the foot of Montgomery’s water tower takes to a group of ambitious Girls Scouts who are working to earn their Silver Award. “We wanted to do a more long-lasting project for the community, and we thought there should be a community garden, so we decided to make it happen,” explained 14-year-old local Girl Scout Tahlia Buckingham.
Pullman, WAMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Pullman community garden earns award

Disability Action Center NW will present the Tom McTevia Memorial Award to Pullman Community Gardens at Koppel Farm for their community support of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The announcement was made Monday in a news release from Disability Action Center NW. According to the release, the team at Koppel...
Union County, NJucnj.org

Union County Earns National Achievement Award for Virtual Programs

Department of Parks and Recreation receives sixth NACo Award in 3 years. Union County, NJ – The Union County Board of County Commissioners is proud to announce the Department of Parks and Recreation received a 2021 Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo) for “Bringing Nature and History to the Homebound and Disabled Program”. The awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents. The Award was presented to County Officials on Sunday, July 11 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Prince George’s County, MD.
Portage, WIWiscnews.com

Schreiber earns 2 sales awards

Century 21 Affiliated recognized Craig Schreiber of the Century 21 Real Estate LLC Portage office sales affiliate as a top-producer nationwide when it honored him with the Century 21 Masters Ruby Award and with the Quality Service Producer Award. "Craig provides his clients with knowledge and advice related to their...
Farmington, MODaily Journal

Kleppe earns award

Kory Kleppe, financial adviser with Ameriprise in Farmington, has earned the 2020 Ameriprise Client Experience Award. Kleppe earned the honor because of his ability to consistently deliver personalized, goal based advice and exceptional client service. Award recipients earned high marks in overall client satisfaction and maintained stellar business results.
New Glarus, WIpostmessengerrecorder.com

Ziegler Presented Lifetime Achievement Award

Mr. Dan Ziegler has been honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Wisconsin Association of Agricultural Educators (WAAE). Ziegler was presented this honor at the WAAE Professional Development Conference held June 27-29, 2021, in La Crosse, WI. Ziegler recently retired from the New Glarus School District after teaching agricultural education for 36 years.
Kenosha News.com

51 Parkside students receive Academic Achievement Awards

SOMERS — This spring, 51 students received special recognition for going beyond their regular coursework and campus classes at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.  . The students were the recipients of UW-Parkside’s 2021 Academic Achievement Awards. The awardees were nominated by their respective colleges and departments and selected by the UW-Parkside Awards and Ceremonies Committee.
Tennessee StateEurekAlert

Bill Greene, PharmD, of St. Jude receives lifetime achievement award

William L. "Bill" Greene, PharmD, the chief pharmaceutical officer at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, has been selected by the Tennessee Pharmacists Association to receive the 2021 Shelby Rhinehart Public Service Lifetime Achievement Award, in recognition of his work and support of the pharmacy profession. The award was created in 2002 to recognize individual support of the pharmacy profession through legislative and service efforts in honor of the late pharmacist and Representative Shelby A. Rhinehart.
Fredericksburg, TXFredericksburg Standard

Local financial advisor earns award

Five Star Professional named Robin Watson, a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Fredericksburg, a recipient of the 2021 Five Star Wealth Manager award. Watson has 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. The award goes to less than seven percent of the wealth managers in the region...

Comments / 0

Community Policy