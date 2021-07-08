Wilton Meadows Earns Silver Achievement in Quality Award
Wilton Meadows received a 2021 Silver Achievement in Quality Award from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL). The award is the second of three distinctions possible through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program, which spotlights providers across the nation that have demonstrated their dedication to improving quality of care for residents and individuals with disabilities in long-term and post-acute care.goodmorningwilton.com
