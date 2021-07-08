Wilton Meadows Earns Silver Achievement in Quality Award

Kimberly Hongisto, benefits and onboarding specialist in Human Resources at Northern Michigan University, is one of the 2021 Excellence in Service Award recipients. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) required the university to provide its employees, including student employees, with paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19. In order to comply with FFCRA, Hongisto played a vital role in tracking absences and assisting faculty, staff and student employees with unique questions related to their leave time and potential illnesses. This required a new and responsive approach for dealing with an unexpected type of absence management.