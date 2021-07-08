Friday Afternoon Concert Series: Brandon Harris

Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, Brandon Harris is a 21-year-old singer-songwriter full of rhythm and soul. His creative lyricism and impeccable musicality make him a one-of-a-kind artist. He found his love for music in the church at the age of 10, and has been writing and releasing his own material ever since. His artistry as a musician, singer, writer, and performer is influenced by artists such as Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Usher, and Beyoncé. In his sophomore year of college, he released his album "SALT", which became a hit within the Berklee community and was described by professors of the Music Production and Engineering Department as "brilliant." He is currently finishing his studies at Berklee College of Music and most recently dropped a new EP, "TWENTYONE", and a deluxe edition of "SALT", titled "Extra Salt", available on all streaming platforms.