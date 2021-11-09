CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The most popular TV family of all time, according to data

By Nicole Johnson
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23b5KF_0aqloliB00
Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)

The world’s favorite TV families

Television families date back to the beginning of TV. In the earliest days of television, these idealized families represented the traditional nuclear family—mother, father, children, and usually a dog or cat thrown in for good measure. As decades passed and television grew and evolved with families watching it, the small screen began to more accurately represent what real families looked like and how they were structured. While the families changed, the love for them has remained.

Using Play Like Mum research released in April 2021, Stacker presents the world’s top 25 TV families, ranked by search traffic over the past year from Google’s Keyword Planner. Click here for the full methodology .

The list includes the dysfunctional to the picture-perfect. These television families come from every decade and represent every type of family: the single-parenting one, the blended family, the Black American family, the animated family, the organized crime family, the extended family, the middle-class family, and the vampire family. Some families spark envy with their stable relationships and enviable cohesion, while others make us thankful that our own families do not have the same level of kooky dysfunction.

You may also like: Best single-season TV shows

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HFr21_0aqloliB00
NBC Universal Media

#25. The Bateses

- TV Show: “Bates Motel”
- Annual searches: 82,200

Possessive mother Norma runs the Bates Motel with her son Norman, whom she both coddles and vilifies. She is also the mother to Dylan Massett, the son who was the result of an incestuous nonconsensual relationship with her brother, making him both Norman’s half-brother and cousin. The show is a prequel to the Alfred Hitchcock film “Psycho” that first hit the big screen in 1960.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=489Cea_0aqloliB00
Paramount Television

#24. The Bradys

- TV Show: “The Brady Bunch”
- Annual searches: 87,550

The picture-perfect family is actually a blended one headed by architect Mike and his stay-at-home wife Carol. With his three boys and her three girls, a live-in maid named Alice, and a dog named Tiger, they live in the suburbs where they have family meetings, fix their bikes, and solve all their problems in 22 minutes. The family has come to symbolize a puritanical wholesomeness that borders on farce and was often parodied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27HhXb_0aqloliB00
Alloy Entertainment

#23. The Mikaelsons

- TV Show: “The Originals”
- Annual searches: 101,600

The Mikaelsons have a deep and dark history, and they are the original family of white vampires. Five of the seven Mikaelson children became vampires when they were turned by their mother Esther who believed she was protecting them from werewolves. The family first showed up on “The Vampire Diaries,” the series from which “The Originals” originated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a8k1l_0aqloliB00
Rodney-Young Productions

#22. The Andersons

- TV Show: “Father Knows Best”
- Annual searches: 101,910

“Father Knows Best” harkens back to a time when fathers were the wise heads of the traditional nuclear family. The series started out as a radio show that eventually became a television sitcom featuring Jim Anderson and his wife Margaret, and children Betty, Bud, and Kathy. TV Guide ranked Jim Anderson #6 on its list of the 50 Greatest TV Dads of All Time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QwwQm_0aqloliB00
British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)

#21. The Shelbys

- TV Show: “Peaky Blinders”
- Annual searches: 113,580

This wealthy family from Birmingham, England, is of Romani-Gypsy descent. The influential brood runs both the Peaky Blinders and Shelby Company Limited. Thomas Shelby, the family patriarch, also leads the Peaky Blinders, a Birmingham criminal gang, and was shaped by his experiences during World War I.

You may also like: Fan campaigns that saved TV shows from cancellation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pG1Kw_0aqloliB00
The CW

#20. The Winchesters

- TV Show: “Supernatural”
- Annual searches: 116,470

Brothers Dean, Sam, and Adam are part of the Winchester line, which is long and complicated. All three men are the sons of John, but only Dean and Sam share a mother; Adam is their half brother. The Winchester men are hunters and Men of Letters , and their bloodline runs back to biblical figures Cain and Abel, the first two sons of Adam and Eve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vh5Gd_0aqloliB00
20th Century Fox Television

#19. The Griffins

- TV Show: “Family Guy”
- Annual searches: 157,610

This animated family resides in Quahog, Rhode Island, with their diabolic baby son Stewie. Parents Peter and Lois raise him along with daughter, Meg; son, Chris; and the drunk, talking dog Brian. Seth MacFarlane is both the creator of the pop culture-laden show and the voice of family patriarch Peter Griffin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N334E_0aqloliB00
American Broadcasting Companies, Inc.

#18. The Johnsons

- TV Show: “Black-ish”
- Annual searches: 302,600

Rainbow and Dre raise their five children in Los Angeles, where Dre works in advertising and Rainbow is a doctor. Their extended family, which includes Dre and Rainbow’s siblings and Dre’s parents, are a big part of their lives. The show generated three spin-offs: First, eldest daughter Zoe’s leaving the house for college was shown in “Grown-ish.” Then  Rainbow’s childhood as the daughter of a white father and Black mother became the premise of  “Mixed-ish,” which takes place in the 1980s. The upcoming “Old-ish” will star Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis, who play Dre’s parents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19d2VU_0aqloliB00
Granada Television

#17. The Royles

- TV Show: “The Royle Family”
- Annual searches: 382,800

This British family is the typical working-class family with father Jim, mother Barbara, and their two grown kids Denise and Antony. Along with Denise’s fiance, who eventually becomes her husband, the family spends a good portion of their time in the family home around the television. The show does not feature a laugh track, lending to the real-time style of the series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iIQM1_0aqloliB00
Screen Gems Television

#16. The Partridges

- TV Show: “The Partridge Family”
- Annual searches: 417,940

This musical family is led by widowed matriarch Shirley Partridge, who manages the career of her five children along with the help of Reuben Kincaid, who serves as a sort of surrogate father. They travel around to gigs in a big painted bus. The children include heartthrob Keith, beauty Laurie, younger sister Tracy, wisecracking brother Danny, and baby brother Chris.

You may also like: Best 'Simpsons' episodes of all time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dfvAa_0aqloliB00
Netflix

#15. The Bridgertons

- TV Show: “Bridgerton”
- Annual searches: 496,510

The Bridgertons are an aristocratic family living in Regency-era London led by the widow Lady Violet Bridgerton. She is the mother to the close-knit Bridgerton clan, which is made up of her four sons and four daughters. The series, which is based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels, follows the loves and lives of the powerful brood and has already been renewed right up through season four by Netflix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B5tcs_0aqloliB00
Warner Bros. Television

#14. The Dukes

- TV Show: “The Dukes of Hazzard”
- Annual searches: 501,420

Bo and Luke Duke cruise around in the General Lee, a 1969 Dodge Charger with a confederate flag painted on it, and try to avoid trouble with crooked county commissioner Boss Hogg and his right-hand man Sheriff Rosco P. Coltrane in Hazzard County, Georgia. The Duke boys get support from their cousin Daisy and Uncle Jesse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=117Hfp_0aqloliB00
ELP Communications

#13. The Jeffersons

- TV Show: “The Jeffersons”
- Annual searches: 891,660

A spinoff from the Norman Lear sitcom “All in the Family,” “The Jeffersons” features patriarch George moving his family into a luxury high-rise apartment building while running a successful dry cleaning business. He brings his wife Louise, son Lionel, and wisecracking maid Florence, and the show focuses on their adjustments to their new life and relationships with their neighbors—an interracial couple they befriend, and a well-mannered Englishman next door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PpgD7_0aqloliB00
ABC Signature

#12. The Popes

- TV Show: “Scandal”
- Annual searches: 921,070

Olivia Pope, who runs the crisis management firm, Olivia Pope & Associates, has some serious dysfunction in her family. Olivia spent decades believing her mother Maya died in a plane crash, when in reality she was still alive and being held by Olivia’s father Eli, who is a former CIA commanding officer. Both of Olivia’s parents have secrets, much like their daughter who not only has her own, but does her best to manage the fallout from other people’s secrets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hiIRz_0aqloliB00
Hanna-Barbera Productions

#11. The Jetsons

- TV Show: “The Jetsons”
- Annual searches: 1,206,910

This futuristic family features bubbly wife Jane; grumpy, but lovable husband George; and their children, teenage Judy, and younger brother Elroy. The family is rounded out by loyal companion and family dog Astro, and Rosie, the robot maid with a Brooklyn accent. Many of the show’s plotlines center on George’s jobs and easily avoidable misunderstandings.

You may also like: The best streaming services in 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UH40l_0aqloliB00
Red Planet Pictures

#10. The Parkers

- TV Show: “Sanditon”
- Annual searches: 1,323,590

Tom Parker is the eldest Parker brother, and he dreams of turning the fishing village Sanditon into a seaside resort. He has two brothers and two sisters, all whom have their own quirks, including feigned invalidism that keep things interesting in Sanditon, which was based on Jane Austen’s unfinished novel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bQcgo_0aqloliB00
Lorimar Productions

#9. The Waltons

- TV Show: “The Waltons”
- Annual searches: 1,581,300

This rural Virginia family was as wholesome as they come and was based on a real family . The show follows John Walton, aka John-Boy, and his family, which consists of six siblings and his parents and grandparents, as they live on Walton Mountain throughout the Great Depression and World War II. Each show ended with a goodnight routine .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQATe_0aqloliB00
Hanna-Barbera Productions

#8. The Flintstones

- TV Show: “The Flintstones”
- Annual searches: 1,586,020

Fred and Wilma Flintstone live next door to their best friends Barney and Betty Rubble, with each couple raising their children, Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm. This animated homage to “The Honeymooners,” features the modern Stone Age family living in prehistoric times while navigating parenthood, thankless jobs, and life in the stone suburbs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xt7Ai_0aqloliB00
CBS

#7. The Munsters

- TV Show: “The Munsters”
- Annual searches: 1,592,940

In 1965, “The Munsters” received a Golden Globe nomination for best television series. Herman, his wife Lily, their son Eddie, and Grandpa all look the part and fit into their monster stereotypes, though cousin Marilyn does not fit the Munster mold and is an attractive young woman. The Munsters lived among all the other traditional families at 1313 Mockingbird Lane in the burbs and endeared themselves to audiences for the two seasons they graced the small screen and the years following, where they were enjoyed in syndication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqzvi_0aqloliB00
Paramount Television

#6. The Conners

- TV Show: “Roseanne”
- Annual searches: 1,597,710

One of the most realistic families ever to grace the small screen, the Conners mirrored many middle-class American families. Roseanne and Dan proved that parents aren’t always perfect, and their offspring Becky, Darlene, and D.J. proved that neither are children. Audiences loved seeing a family that struggled with money, marriage, and life each week.

You may also like: 50 best 'Friends' episodes of all time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JkAcE_0aqloliB00
Touchstone Television

#5. The Greys

- TV Show: “Grey’s Anatomy”
- Annual searches: 1,798,330

The titular character in the series, Meredith Grey, is the daughter of Ellis, an emotionally and verbally abusive surgeon who leaves Meredith’s father Thatcher. He eventually goes on to get remarried and have two more daughters, Molly and Lexie. It is revealed that Thatcher is an alcoholic and Meredith has her share of issues with him and with her sister Lexie, whom she grows close to until Lexie dies in a plane crash. Meredith also has a half-sister Maggie who was a product of Ellis and Richard Webber’s affair and who was raised by another family after being put up for adoption.

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)

#4. The Roses

- TV Show: “Schitt’s Creek”
- Annual searches: 1,979,290

The once-wealthy Roses fall on hard times and live in the one asset they can’t sell, the town of Schitt’s Creek. Parents Johnny and Moira live at the Schitt’s Creek Motel with their grown children David and Alexis. The family’s antics to restore their former wealth and gradual acceptance and embrace of their new small-town lives won over audiences, with “Schitt’s Creek” becoming a wildly popular sleeper hit over its six-season run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VN3A2_0aqloliB00
Sony Pictures Television

#3. The Goldbergs

- TV Show: “Goldbergs”
- Annual searches: 4,252,550

The ultimate “smother,” Bev Goldberg loves her family so much it hurts, all while wearing bedazzled sweaters and getting advice from her girlfriends, the Yentas. With her husband Murray (who dislikes pants), and their eldest Erica, the middle child Barry, and youngest Adam, she lives in the suburbs outside of Pennsylvania in 1980-something. Based on the real-life, nostalgic antics of the real Adam Goldberg, this family is hysterically dysfunctional.

You may also like: The best streaming services for sports in 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04eF0V_0aqloliB00
Home Box Office (HBO)

#2. The Sopranos

- TV Show: “The Sopranos”
- Annual searches: 5,599,900

Tony Soprano, the product of an overbearing mother and a gangster father, now leads his own family, both his biological one—including son A.J. and daughter Meadow, along with wife Carmela—and his mafia one. The mafioso confesses all to his shrink, Dr. Melfi, all while he commits various atrocities as a made man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NtSr1_0aqloliB00
Fox Broadcasting

#1. The Simpsons

- TV Show: “The Simpsons”
- Annual searches: 10,205,300

The number one longest-running primetime television series features doofy donut-loving dad Homer, blue-haired matriarch Marge, supersmart eldest daughter Lisa, baby with a binky Maggie, and eldest troublemaking son Bart. This funny animated family lives in Springfield, where they hang with an eccentric cast of characters who are equally as loveable and dysfunctional. “The Simpsons” has had a significant impact on American pop culture and even has its own ride at Universal Studios in both Florida and California.

You may also like: 50 best Western TV shows of all time

Comments / 0

Related
manofmany.com

20 Best Horror TV Shows of All Time

From the dawn of its golden age, television and horror have been intrinsically linked. The original masters of fright honed their craft on the small screen first, with classic horror TV shows like The Twilight Zone and Alfred Hitchcock Presents pushing the boundaries of popular culture. In fact, the very act of being sucked into your television is rooted in the horror genre (thanks Poltergeist) and the experience may have changed with the advent of streaming services, some things remain the same.
TV SERIES
momjunction.com

50 Most Popular Teen TV Shows For Binge Watching

Gone are the days when teens would watch any random show. Millennial teenagers have a plenty of options to choose from, and they are keen on watching shows that are not just entertaining but offer some value too. Teenage dramas and series are relatable in many ways and can make...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

The 20 most hated TV finales of all time, from Dexter to Game of Thrones

[This article was originally published in May 2021]A pitch-perfect series finale can often seal a show’s place in the pantheon of TV greatness.From classics like M*A*S*H  and Cheers to recent examples such as Mad Men and The Deuce, a great series finale is a sure-fire way of ensuring that a show’s reputation will endure. But what happens when TV creators get it wrong? Either by playing it too safe or taking too much of a risk, many otherwise beloved programmes have seen their shine dulled by the stigma of a finale misfire.Some are universally despised, while others are simply divisive, works...
TV SERIES
247tempo.com

100 Best TV Dramas of All Time

We’re in a golden age of TV series, and there’s a little something for everyone. The best shows span just about every genre imaginable. There are crime thrillers, sci-fi and fantasy epics, coming-of-age tales, period pieces, comedies and more. Some are set in alternate universes filled with monsters and magic...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Guide#Sony Pictures Television#Extended Family#The Partridge Family#Cbc#Keyword Planner#The Black American#Nbc Universal Media#The Bateses Tv Show#The Bates Motel#Paramount
1470 WFNT

Do You Watch the Most Popular TV Sitcom in Michigan?

There's just something comforting about TV sitcoms, isn't there? One of my sons and I have been working on '30 Rock' for a while now, watching two or three episodes as time permits. It's hilarious, it's ridiculous, and best of all it's a total distraction from the real world and our everyday stress.
MICHIGAN STATE
Variety

Starz Sets ‘Power Book IV: Force’ for February 2022 Premiere, Releases First-Look Teaser (TV News Roundup)

Starz announced that the next drama in the “Power” franchise, “Power Book IV: Force,” will premiere Feb. 6, 2022. The show stars Joseph Sikora, reprising his “Power” role of Tommy Egan as he leaves New York after losing Ghost (Omari Hardwick). He sets out to close an old wound he has been haunted by for decades, but he ends up caught in a labyrinth of family secrets and lies and finds himself in Chicago’s drug game — between the city’s two biggest crews. Over the course of the first season, Tommy will use his outsider status to his advantage, breaking and...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Variety

Deborah Ayorinde, Hugh Quarshie Lead Cast of Amazon Studios, ITV Drama Series ‘Riches’

Deborah Ayorinde (“Them”) and Hugh Quarshie (“Stephen”) lead the cast of six-part Amazon Studio and ITV drama series “Riches,” production on which has commenced in London. The series, created and written by Abby Ajayi (“How to Get Away With Murder”), is produced by Greenacre Films. It follows the exploits of the brash, super-successful, and wealthy Richards family. When Stephen Richards suffers a sudden medical emergency, the family’s world comes crashing down. As his life hangs in the balance, his different sets of children are about to collide. Ayorinde stars as Nina, the estranged daughter of self-made millionaire, Stephen Richards, played by Quarshie....
TV SERIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Live Action Sitcom Of All Time

Most entertainment TV shows can be broken into two categories. One is shows that are filmed live. The other are those when are done in studios or on location to be shown later. One of the beauties of live TV is that characters may go “off-script”. This happened regularly on one of the greatest live […]
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

The Most Disturbing Movies of All Time

Mainstream comedies and dramas are great. In an increasingly complicated world, cinema as a form of escapism is a valid move, and transporting an audience to a different world to make them laugh or cry is a noble endeavor in 2018. Plus, the people who claim to not enjoy being entertained by Marvel’s huge blockbusters like Black Panther or Avengers: Infinity War are liars. But cinema is an all-encompassing monster, full of strange nooks and deep crevices filled with the most disturbing movies you could think of.
MOVIES
Popculture

Chris Daughtry's Daughter Hannah Dies Suddenly at 25, Singer Postpones Tour

Chris Daughtry postponed his upcoming tour after the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah. The 25-year-old was found dead in her Nashville home Friday, police told PEOPLE. The former American Idol contestant, 41, was scheduled to perform in Atlantic City, New Jersey Friday night and in Silver Spring, Maryland on Saturday, according to his website.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: A Major Character Is Returning Soon, Here’s When

A good show gets fans invested in their characters and after a while, sometimes the characters even begin to feel like family. That’s why fans don’t always take kindly to cast changes. Just ask the “NCIS” showrunners who are still facing a mob with fiery pitchforks after the exit of the fan’s beloved Gibbs. Of course, that’s not the only show that draws in a dedicated and opinionated fan base. “Chicago Fire” fans have often found themselves in the same boat.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Michael Weatherly Called Pauley Perrette ‘the Most Important Person on the Show’

He spent 13 seasons starring alongside Pauley Perrette on NCIS, so it’s not surprising that Michael Weatherly has shared his thoughts about his bubbly personality co-star. During a 2015 interview with AssignmentX, Weatherly stated that he considered Perrette as the most important person on NCIS. “How awesome is the energy of Pauley Perrette and her steadfast, almost impossible [drive to help people and animals].”
TV & VIDEOS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy