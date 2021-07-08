[WATCH] How Black And White Cookies Are Made In New York City

If you grew up in New York, chances are you’ve seen these black-and-white cookies at grocery stores and delis all over the city. Topped with dark chocolate icing on one half and vanilla icing on the other half, the black and white cookie is New York’s answer to the Oreo and can vary amongst communities. Smack dab in the city, the cookie is known to be made flat on a denser cake with fondant icing. Meanwhile in upstate New York and Boston, the cookie is more dome-shaped and is made with a fluffier cake that’s topped with a buttercream frosting. We visit Zaro’s Bakery, a company that ships its cookies nationwide, to get a behind-the-scenes look at the making process of the NYC style of the famous East Coast cookie.