A Community Center Once Again

Our library continues to thrive these days as we move from the intensity of the pandemic and open further. While the Montecito Library has been offering curbside pickup since last July and indoor visits since December, June 15 has ushered in a true feeling of normalcy. While we continue...
Last Saturday, something amazing happened in Montecito. A community got on its feet and spread care and love into the world. It was Beautification Day — and the impact was powerful. The day unfolded with two ensemble casts that had never rehearsed together taking on two big projects. The first...
The Nogales Senior Center is set to open its doors and provide in-person services and activities for the first time since the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic. The center, located at 125 E. Madison St., will once again welcome its senior citizen members starting on Monday, Dec. 6, the Santa Cruz Council on Aging announced this week. From then on, the hours will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
SCHENECTADY — When a friend told Tyrell Outlaw there was a small city park at the corner of Windsor and Landon terraces, he didn’t believe them. Outlaw had been taking his two children, Elon and Jaylen, to Central Park to play basketball when he first discovered the small park in the Eastern Avenue neighborhood in 2019. The park was closer to his home than other city parks, but lacked many of the amenities and appeal found in other green spaces.
COVID-19 has taken a toll – especially among many senior citizens. After being shut in and removed from socializing for more than 18 months, many are eager to engage. And they are back out dancing to their favorite music once again. The Fred Babcock VFW Post 5555 is hosting regular...
When I talk to little kids about psychology, I tell them that psychologists are interested in how people think, feel, and act. I like to remind them that there are many amazing things that change about us as we grow up. For example, if exposed to sign language from an early age, deaf children will “babble” and sign nonsense words in the same way that hearing children make nonsense sounds. The study of these changes throughout our lives is known as developmental psychology, and it focuses on the way we mature and interact with the world. This week, we’re hearing about a particularly amazing skill that originated in childhood from a local named Halie Robinson.
Small Town Big Art Book, 100 Artists of Carpinteria was showcased at the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center, with it reminiscent of “The Little Engine That Could.” I have a friend who was involved with the Art Center in its early days back in 2006. They really had nothing except the will to succeed and now own their building at 865 Linden Avenue with an executive director in Linda Rosso, an art gallery, and space to teach the arts.
“People are sick of party politics,” says Mayor-Elect Randy Rowse. And Santa Barbara’s District 4 is a prime example of it. A glance at the details of 2021 Election results for both mayor and city council make one thing quite clear — Santa Barbara’s District 4, portions of which lie in Montecito, is a definite powerhouse.
How would you feel if you lived with Multiple Sclerosis for more than half a century and, in an unrelated incident, suffered an organ failure that necessitated a new kidney donated by your son? If you were Bruce Corwin, you’d feel overwhelmingly grateful. Corwin was grateful to have survived everything life threw at him, grateful to have thrived, and was most of all grateful for the many opportunities he had in his life to help others.
Janet Dowling Sands is “On a Mission” with her new book of the same name. The Lunch & Learn gang led by Maria McCall from the Montecito Bank & Trust met at the Santa Barbara Club to do just that — Lunch & Learn. Janet has developed a unique perspective...
WILMINGTON/TEWKSBURY — Following limited festivities last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, both the towns of Wilmington and Tewksbury have plans in place to celebrate local veterans in honor of Veterans Day in person as gathering restrictions have lessened. This year, the holiday falls on Thursday, Nov. 11. In...
Christmas lights are back at Burlington Northern Park for a second consecutive year in Wadena thanks to the helping hands of a host of volunteers in the area. A handful of volunteers from last year's Christmas lighting including Dan Sartell, Ron Greiman and Luther Nervig were back at it this year, except this year they invited more to join the fun. That included three bucket trucks including Todd-Wadena Electric, Legacy Power and the city of Wadena.
