Golden, CO

Of buffaloes and boulders

 16 days ago

Well, we had a fairly close to normal Fourth of July weekend this year. It was great to see people out and about doing the things that make Summer fun. I totally got in the spirit and actually bought a new barbecue grill, fired it up and then remembered that I’m not really the king of the grill ... like a few other people I know. But I did manage to get some hamburgers cooked before the charcoals went out. At this stage in my life I celebrate a the little victories.

