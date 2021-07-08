UCS discusses food accessibility, plant-based options at town hall

GrowNYC and Harvest Home Farmers Markets make fresh fruits and vegetables more accessible for patients, staff, and the community at patient care locations. NYC Health + Hospitals today announced its 2021 schedule for farmers markets hosted at public hospitals and community health centers across the city. The public health system has again partnered with GrowNYC and Harvest Home Farmers Market, two local non-profit organizations, to host farmers markets and fresh food box programs at patient care locations throughout the city. These partnerships make fresh fruits and vegetables more accessible for patients, staff, and the community. Farmers markets offer a variety of affordable, regionally grown vegetables, fruits, and fresh juices in communities where residents sometimes lack access to quality produce at reasonable prices. Each farmers market continues to take appropriate COVID-19 precautions by enforcing face coverings and social distancing, as well as facilitating contact-less shopping wherever possible. The access to conveniently located farmers markets builds on the public health care system’s continued commitment to support healthy eating options at and near its facilities.