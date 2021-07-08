Cancel
Africa

South Africa's ex-president Zuma is jailed after landmark ruling

By -, Susan NJANJI, PHILL MAGAKOE, Emmanuel Croset
AFP
AFP
 13 days ago
Zuma addressed the media on Sunday in his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal province as the deadline for his incarceration neared /AFP/File

Jacob Zuma on Thursday began a 15-month sentence for contempt of court, becoming South Africa's first post-apartheid president to be jailed after a drama that campaigners said ended in a victory for rule of law.

Zuma, 79, reported to prison early Thursday after mounting a last-ditch legal bid and stoking defiance among radical supporters who had rallied at his rural home.

His battle transfixed the country, placing a spotlight on the issue of impunity and tensions within the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

South Africa's top court on June 29 slapped Zuma with a 15-month term for refusing to appear before a probe into the corruption that entangled his nine years in power.

Jail: Estcourt Correctional Centre, where Zuma began serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court /AFP

As police warned he faced arrest from midnight Wednesday, Zuma handed himself in to a jail in the rural town of Estcourt in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal.

Many South Africans hailed his incarceration as a watershed moment for the young democracy.

Former corruption buster Thuli Madonsela called it "a giant development to the country's rule of law journey."

"But at a human level, it's a sad moment because it's something that could have been avoided. We didn't have to have a 79-year-old former head of state and former liberation struggle stalwart go to jail just because just he doesn't want to be held to account," she told AFP.

The opposition Democratic Alliance said, "the law cannot be mocked and challenged with impunity. If the leader can go to prison, then so can anyone."

A convoy left Zuma's home shortly before a midnight deadline for his arrest /AFP

But, it cautioned, the contempt sentence did not address the wider corruption, fraud and racketeering that proliferated under Zuma.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation struck a similar note.

"His legal strategy has been one of obfuscation and delay, ultimately in an attempt to render our judicial processes unintelligible," it said.

"It is tempting to regard Mr Zuma's arrest as the end of the road" rather than "merely another phase... in a long and fraught journey," the foundation warned.

- Flawed president -

Born into poverty, Zuma started out as an uneducated herdboy who joined the ANC, becoming its intelligence chief in the anti-apartheid struggle.

His charisma and courage, including 10 years in jail on notorious Robben Island, placed him alongside Nelson Mandela, Oliver Tambo and other liberation heroes.

In 2009, he became democratic South Africa's third president, but it proved to be a tenure darkened by divisions and the stench of corruption.

In 2018, Zuma was forced out by the ANC and replaced by Cyril Ramaphosa, a former trade union leader who became a tycoon after apartheid was finally dismantled 30 years ago.

Investigators say that under Zuma, billions of dollars in state assets were siphoned off by cronies.

But their efforts to get Zuma to testify hit a wall. Critics labelled him the "Teflon president" for his perceived ability to sidestep justice.

- Defiance -

Zuma had been given a deadline of Sunday night for turning himself in. Failing his surrender, police were given three days -- until midnight Wednesday -- to arrest him.

Hundreds of supporters gathered outside Zuma's home at the weekend, stoking fears of violence if police moved in to arrest him /AFP

He filed a last-ditch petition to overturn the arrest and pleaded with the Constitutional Court to rescind its sentence. The court will hear the plea on Monday.

Bucking the first deadline, Zuma declared at the weekend that he was prepared to go prison, even though "sending me to jail during the height of a pandemic, at my age, is the same as sentencing me to death."

"I am not scared of going to jail for my beliefs," he said. "I have already spent more than 10 years in Robben Island, under very difficult and cruel conditions."

As the Wednesday deadline loomed, police said they were prepared to carry out the arrest.

Minutes before midnight, Zuma left his house in a convoy of cars speeding through dark rural roads "to comply with the incarceration order."

But he may be back home before Christmas as he will be eligible for parole in just under four months.

Zuma has a loyal following among many grassroots ANC members -- they see him as a hero of the liberation struggle who has been treated unfairly /AFP

After visiting the prison, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said Zuma is in "very good spirits and has taken his breakfast, ...his medication."

"He is being taken care of, his jolly good self, laughing," Lamola said.

Among the public, some South Africans expressed sympathy for Zuma.

"I'm sure he is quite stressed right now," said Sharon Mayisela, a 40-year-old waitress.

"Maybe they can just do a house arrest," she suggested.

Posting a night-time picture of the correctional services facility where Zuma is jailed, his foundation tweeted, "this is where President Zuma, a 79-year-old grandfather is imprisoned without trial.

"The country is sliding back to apartheid days."

- ANC stress -

The drama has fuelled tensions with the ANC, where Zuma supporters have clamoured for the defence of their hero while others have demanded the law be allowed to run its course.

"Be strong now because things will get better," Ace Magashule, a Zuma stalwart, and suspended ANC secretary general over fraud charges, said in a tweet.

"It might be stormy now, but it canât rain forever. We soldier on."

In a statement, the party said "without doubt this is a difficult period in the movement" but appealed for members "to remain calm and respect the decision" taken by Zuma to abide by the court rulings.

In the dock: Zuma, pictured on May 26 at his corruption trial in Pietermaritzburg /POOL/AFP/File

He also faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering in an arms procurement scandal dating to 1999, when he was vice president.

Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
Related
SocietyNew York Post

How ‘equity’ ideology plunged South Africa into inequality and chaos

Van Wyksdorp, South Africa – As South Africa erupted into chaos, my thoughts turned to the United States — a great country brought low by the same toxic and demented racial politics that set afire my homeland last week. As I write, shell-shocked South Africans are trying to muster a...
AfricaBBC

South Africa riots: Delayed response gave plotters a ‘field day’ - minister

South Africa riots: Delayed response gave plotters a ‘field day’ - minister. The people responsible for the riots sparked by the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma failed in their insurrection because the ground for them was not fertile, the country’s transport minister has said. While the government’s...
Africabigcountryhomepage.com

South Africa’s jailed ex-leader to attend brother’s funeral

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former South African president Jacob Zuma will be allowed to leave prison Thursday to attend his brother’s funeral. Zuma will be permitted to wear civilian clothes at the funeral and afterwards will return to the Estcourt prison in eastern South Africa, according to a statement issued by the correctional services department.
SocietyWashington Post

Why South Africa Suffered Worst Riots Since Apartheid: QuickTake

The jailing of South Africa’s former president, Jacob Zuma, in July triggered protests that devolved into the worst violence -- at least 215 people dead during days of rampant looting and arson -- the country has seen since the end of apartheid in 1994. The upheaval wasn’t just about politics, though. It also was driven by persistent and deep inequalities that have been exacerbated by the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic, and has spurred the government to devise new plans to fight poverty.
AfricaPosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What caused South Africa’s week of rioting?

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa has been rocked by the worst violence since the nation achieved democracy in 1994. Here is a closer look at the unrest. The unrest began on July 8 when former President Jacob Zuma started serving a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court. Supporters in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal set up roadblocks on major highways and burned about 20 trucks. The protests closed the N3 and N2 highways, which link the Indian Ocean ports of Durban and Richard’s Bay to the industrial hub of Johannesburg and to Cape Town.
Africakfgo.com

S.Africa court adjourns Zuma’s arms deal corruption trial to next month

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – A South African court on Tuesday adjourned former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal corruption trial to Aug. 10, after the ex-leader applied for a postponement to appear in person rather than virtually. Zuma is currently in prison after earlier this month starting a 15-month sentence for contempt...
PoliticsInternational Business Times

Zuma Seeks Delay As Graft Trial Resumes Online Without Support Crowd

Jacob Zuma's long-running corruption trial resumed Monday, with the ex-president appearing virtually from jail in a bid to avert more of the violence that swept South Africa after he was imprisoned in a separate case. Zuma's lawyers sought to have the case postponed by up to three weeks because of...
AfricaBBC

South Africa Zuma riots: What's behind the violence and looting?

Some are calling events over the last week democratic South Africa's "darkest hour". Is it more than a spontaneous triggering of anger brought about by the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma? Many analysts say it is and that there is a "third force" sympathetic to the former president at play.
SocietyBBC

South Africa looting: Clean-up to mark Nelson Mandela Day

As South Africans mark Nelson Mandela Day, the president has urged people to honour the legacy of the anti-apartheid hero by helping to rebuild the country after days of riots that left 212 dead. "The one positive thing I can say is that this incident has united us as never...
SocietyPosted by
Daily Mail

POLICE are caught looting goods as South Africa's descent into lawlessness continues with more shops ransacked and huge queues for food amid fears of shortages caused by rioting

Policemen in South Africa have been caught looting with groceries and toilet paper packed into their cars as the ransacking of stores and warehouses continued into a fifth day. Footage showed people accosting a man wearing a police jacket beside a hatchback filled with household supplies, including bread, milk and...
AfricaPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

South Africa's leader vows to restore order, catch plotters

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — South Africa's leader went to Johannesburg's Soweto township Sunday to view badly damaged shopping centers where people were trampled to death in rioting sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. President Cyril Ramaphosa toured the Ndofaya Mall in the Meadowlands part of Soweto, where...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

South Africa deploying thousands of soldiers to quell looting, arson

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Wednesday that his office was looking to expand the deployment of its military in response to ongoing unrest following the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. Ramaphosa made the announcement in a statement from his office, according to Reuters, and local news channel eNCA...
HealthSentinel

The revolt in South Africa is the portrait of an exhausted continent – 07/15/2021 – World

No other African country has been as affected by the pandemic as South Africa. The continent’s financial and industrial center, Gauteng – the province where Pretoria, the capital, and Johannesburg, the main city – concentrated the largest number of cases in the three waves that devastated the continent. With 14,000 of the 64,000 deaths in the country to date, it is the province with the highest number of deaths.
AfricaFox News

South African looting 'orchestrated,' police minister says

Shadowy forces are increasingly claimed to be behind the devastating looting and violence which has led to over 100 deaths and estimated damage and losses of more than $1 billion in South Africa this past week. The looting is "orchestrated", said Bheki Cele, the country’s police minister. "Is this a...
AdvocacyPosted by
TravelNoire

What's Really Behind South Africa's Protests, The Worst In 30 Years

The recent arrest of former South Africa president Jacob Zuma, COVID-19, lockdown and extreme social inequality, all triggered South Africa’s protests the worst unrest since the end of the apartheid regime in the 1990s. It spread to more cities on Tuesday, and the death toll has reached 72— according to the Joint National Structure Operations and Intelligence.
AfricaMarietta Daily Journal

South Africa mops up after violent protests shake the nation

Clean-up operations continue in South Africa after violent unrest was stemmed by military intervention, with major roads reopened across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces. At least 212 people died during a week of mayhem, hundreds of shops were looted, and key infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, potentially slowing South Africa’s recovery from 2020’s downturn.

