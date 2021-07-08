The Little Town That Could

When I talk to little kids about psychology, I tell them that psychologists are interested in how people think, feel, and act. I like to remind them that there are many amazing things that change about us as we grow up. For example, if exposed to sign language from an early age, deaf children will “babble” and sign nonsense words in the same way that hearing children make nonsense sounds. The study of these changes throughout our lives is known as developmental psychology, and it focuses on the way we mature and interact with the world. This week, we’re hearing about a particularly amazing skill that originated in childhood from a local named Halie Robinson.

MONTECITO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO