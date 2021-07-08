Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Huge ‘triple lock’ pension rise could be scrapped as Rishi Sunak admits it may not be ‘fair’

By Rob Merrick
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lz3RP_0aqg1T7i00

A huge increase in the state pension next year could be scrapped because voters will not consider it to be “fair”, the chancellor has suggested.

The “ triple lock ” guarantee is set to push up pensions by around 8 per cent – costing taxpayers between £3bn and £4bn – because wages have bounced back sharply from the Covid recession.

Rishi Sunak twice refused to guarantee that the increase would go ahead on that scale next April, when it was pointed out that Universal Credit payments to low-earners are about to be cut.

And he said: “I do recognise people’s concerns on this. I think they are completely legitimate and fair concerns to raise.”

The triple lock – introduced by the coalition government in 2010 – ensures pensions rise by whichever is the highest of earnings growth, inflation or 2.5 per cent.

It has long been criticised for shielding the elderly from any of the post-financial crash pain felt by younger generations.

Downing Street has previously insisted the triple lock will remain in place, but Mr Sunak said the decision, to be taken in the autumn, was “speculation”.

“It’s wrong to make policy based on speculation, we should wait for the actual numbers to be finalised,” the chancellor told BBC News.

Asked if it was “fair” that pensions could leap by 8 per cent as universal credit is cut, Mr Sunak said: “I think they are completely legitimate and fair concerns to raise.

“And, when we look at this properly at the appropriate time, your word is the right word – fairness. That will be absolutely driving what we do.

“And we want to make sure that the decisions we make, and the systems we have, are fair both for pensioners and for taxpayers.”

Mr Sunak also suggested strict isolation rules for people alerted by the NHS app will be relaxed after strong criticism.

Hospitality and business leaders have reacted with horror to predictions that millions of contacts of Covid cases will be told to stay at home for 10 days in the weeks to come – as infection rates soar.

The chancellor said he recognised that “most people’s concerns rest with how the app is working” – rather than being contacted by the test and trace system.

“The health secretary is aware that that accounts for the majority of people who need to isolate, I understand, on the numbers,” Mr Sunak said.

“He’s looking at what the most appropriate, balanced and proportionate approach to isolation is in these circumstances.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

185K+
Followers
91K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pensions#Covid#Universal Credit#Bbc News#Nhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businesskentlive.news

Pensioners could be in line for £520 a year increase thanks to triple lock guarantee

The triple lock guarantee for pensions is 'safe', the business minister says, which could lead the way for a £10 a week rise in the state pension next year. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said he believed the Government will keep to the promise made in the Tory election manifesto to retain the measure, which guarantees the state pension will increase in line with inflation, earnings or 2.5% – whichever is higher.
Economyai-cio.com

Report: Fat From Funding, Corporate Pensions May Want to Hibernate

Due to the rare combination of rising equity markets and interest rates, corporate defined benefit (DB) pension plans saw such a large boost in funded status over the past year that they should consider pivoting to a hibernation portfolio as part of a de-risking strategy, says a report from NISA Investment Advisor.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Rishi Sunak should have told David Cameron to stop texting him about Greensill, parliamentary committee says

Rishi Sunak should have told David Cameron to stop trying to lobby him via text message and instead use more formal channels, a cross-party committee of MPs has suggested.In a report published on Monday the influential Treasury Select Committee said the Greensill scandal showed that the rules around lobbying were too weak and needed to be overhauled.The committee said the former prime minister should have been “encouraged” into “more formal methods” at “the initial stage of his lobbying”. Mr Cameron was revealed to have sent text messages to the chancellor asking for taxpayer cash to prop up the bank he...
U.K.The Guardian

U-turn as Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to self-isolate after criticism

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have been forced into a U-turn and will self-isolate after coming into contact with the health secretary, who has contracted Covid-19. The UK prime minister and chancellor had initially tried to avoid isolation by saying they were part of a pilot testing scheme, prompting an outcry from members of the public and backbench Conservative MPs.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Rishi Sunak facing probe over use of poverty statistics

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been reported to the UK’s statistics watchdog over Labour claims he misled the public by saying the number of people in poverty is falling – at a time when internationally recognised measures show it has risen by 1.5 million under Tory rule.Shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Bridget Phillipson said the “cowardly” chancellor was corroding public trust by trying to cover up the truth on “appalling” inequalities which have seen the numbers of children in poverty rise to 4.2 million.Boris Johnson has been repeatedly rapped over the knuckles by the watchdog over his claims that poverty...
WorldTelegraph

Rishi Sunak weighs delaying the autumn budget

Rishi Sunak is weighing up pushing the Budget into 2022, giving time for the Treasury to consider the economic impact of the third coronavirus wave and winding down the furlough scheme. The Chancellor plans to tell ministers before next week’s recess that he will hold a three-year spending review in...
Businessyourmoney.com

State pension could hit £10,000 next year

The flat-rate state pension could increase by £746.20 to £10,085.40 in 2022 (£193.95 per week) if earnings growth continues to be taken into account when setting the weekly rate. The ‘triple lock guarantee’ is a safeguard that currently applies to the UK state pension, to ensure that it doesn’t lose...
BusinessTelegraph

Tweak to triple lock could see pensioners lose out on £200 a year

Rishi Sunak has been urged to tweak a key metric used for the pensions triple lock under a proposal that could see pensioners lose out on £200 a year. The Chancellor faces a difficult decision over uprating the state pension this autumn, with concerns that the Covid pandemic has skewed economic data in a way that could force an "artificial" pension spike under the terms of the triple lock.
BusinessThe Independent

Pensioners could receive windfall if triple lock pledge is honoured

Retirees could be in line for a state pension windfall of about £10 per week if earnings continue to grow at current rates and the triple lock promise remains intact. But if Chancellor Rishi Sunak makes adjustments to the triple lock guarantee, he should still “re-commit” to building up the value of the state pension in the longer term, former pensions minister Sir Steve Webb said.
BusinessPosted by
Daily Mail

Has Rishi been given a get-out on state pension 'triple lock'? New figures put OAPs on track for an 8 PER CENT hike due to effects of Covid and furlough if Tory manifesto pledge is kept - but ONS says 'underlying' wage growth is HALF that

Experts said Rishi Sunak could have been handed a 'get out' clause on the state pension 'triple lock' today - despite figures showing OAPs in line for a rise of up to 8 per cent this year. Total wage growth excluding bonuses spiked to 6.6 per cent in the three...

Comments / 0

Community Policy