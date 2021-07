Broncos’ rookie OL Quinn Meinerz is becoming a favorite among not only fans but of his teammates in the locker room as well, such as G Dalton Risner. “Quinn Meinerz, being the rookie, man, I have so much respect for him and his story, and who he is as a person,” Risner said, via BroncosWire.com. “It’s been great to get to know him. I love his work ethic, and I think he’s going to continue to grow this year. So it’s awesome that people are excited about it.”