Colorado Springs, CO

New Colorado Springs theater company puts millennial twist on classic Shakespeare play

By Jennifer Mulson jen.mulson@gazette.com
Gazette
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis will be a “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” like none you’ve ever seen. Campfire Theater has taken Shakespeare’s timeless comedy and draped it with a millennial cloak. What’s more, you’ll behold the new version on foot, while walking a slow, mile-long stroll through Monument Valley Park. One of the dozen actors in the play will serve as the guide, and accompany audience members along the trail, while the show unfolds around them.

