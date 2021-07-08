New Colorado Springs theater company puts millennial twist on classic Shakespeare play

This will be a “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” like none you’ve ever seen. Campfire Theater has taken Shakespeare’s timeless comedy and draped it with a millennial cloak. What’s more, you’ll behold the new version on foot, while walking a slow, mile-long stroll through Monument Valley Park. One of the dozen actors in the play will serve as the guide, and accompany audience members along the trail, while the show unfolds around them.