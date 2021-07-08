Cancel
Colorado State

9 things to do in and around Colorado Springs: All-Star Baseball, fireflies, County Fair and more

By Linda Navarro linda.navarro@gazette.com
Gazette
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpening weekend for a fascinating COS150 Sesquecentennial "Then and Now" exhibit with Mike Pach's 50 pairs of photos, our city's historic photos paired with his modern images. Opening reception 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Library 21C, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive. Jamey Hastings' documentary follows the creation of this project and a music video by Marcelle premieres. On display through Aug. 31 and Pach has a "Then and Now" book as well.

