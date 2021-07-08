Netflix Casts Michelle Yeoh In ‘The Witcher’ Prequel Series

Fans are still reeling from the repercussions of that Loki season finale, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe is poised to grow even bigger with the films on tap for release later this year – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The former will find the first Asian superhero joining the MCU with Simu Liu bringing the titular character to life. And while the story for Shang-Chi is still fairly under wraps, director Destin Daniel Cretton filled out the ensemble with a largely Asian cast that promises to further diversify the Marvel Cinematic Universe.