Netflix Casts Michelle Yeoh In ‘The Witcher’ Prequel Series
Michelle Yeoh has been cast in The Witcher: Blood Origin, Netflix’s upcoming prequel series. Yeoh will portray nomadic sword-elf Scían in an original plot that takes place 1200 years before the world of The Witcher. The show will delve into the creation of the first prototype Witcher, as well as lead up to the “conjunction of the spheres” that allowed the worlds of elves, monsters, and men to overlap in the first place.k923.fm
